Guwahati-band Spreading Roots releases first EP

Guwahati: Formed in 2012, Guwahati-based power blues band Spreading Roots released their first EP ‘Missed On The Way’.
The EP starts with the song ‘Missed On The Way’, a reflection of memories of a few ‘to do’ pieces of work that were delayed or left behind due to situations or circumstances unexplained. ‘Turn On The Light’ talks about the glow within the soul and not the flashy light outside. It ends with the imaginary ‘Down In The Trap’, a conversation between a Rhino and a Poacher, written by Suman Doworah, the ex-founding member of the band in 2012.
The band consists of Hridoy Goswami on vocals and guitar, Amitabh Baruah on the lead guitars, Bala Bhadra Hagjer on the diatonic blues harp, Lawrence Matthew on the bass guitar and Simanta Choudhury.
Spreading Roots has been constantly thriving to create a distinctive-yet-original sound with roots deeply engraved in blues and rock music.
The band has played all over the Northeast and opened for international act MLTR in Guwahati in 2015, headlined the Metropolis in 2012 and 2015, the Karbi Youth Fest in 2015, the Kingfisher beer fest in 2013, Shine A Light Festival in Meghalaya in 2014 and 2015. They have been ranked as one of the top eight bands in the country in an online national competition by Sennheiser India called Sennheiser Top 50 in 2017 to name a few.
