2 new mammal species discovered in Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve

Guwahati: Recent enumeration surveys in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve have brought cheers with the sighting of two new mammalian species in the protected area. With this, the list of mammalian species in the park rises to 37.

The first is the elusive Binturong (Arctictis binturong), also known as bearcat (Young in Assamese), which is the largest civet in India and is listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. An arboreal mammal native to south and southeast India, it is not easily found due to its nocturnal and arboreal habits.

The photograph was taken by Chirantanu Saikia, Tour Guide/Official Photographer, Seven Sisters Tours & Travels (Kaziranga)

“It is also uncommon in much of its range and is known to have a distribution exclusive to NE India. The photograph was taken by Chirantanu Saikia, Tour Guide/Official Photographer, Seven Sisters Tours & Travels (Kaziranga), on 10th January while participating in the 5th migratory bird count,” a senior park official said.

The second sighting is that of the small-clawed otter, discovered in Kaziranga Tiger Reserve after a short training program for the officers and frontline staff jointly conducted by the Wildlife Institute of India in collaboration with the Assam Forest Department. The photo of the small-clawed otter was taken by Arun Vignesh, DFO Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, who was leading the training team. The training was imparted by Dr. SA Hussain, former Scientist, Wildlife Institute of India, and an authority on otters worldwide.

The photo of the small-clawed otter was taken by Arun Vignesh, DFO Eastern Assam Wildlife Division

Kaziranga Tiger Reserve used to boast a significant population of smooth-coated otters. It has now been found that the reserve also hosts the small-clawed otter (Aonyx cinereus), known as the Asian small-clawed otter, which is the smallest otter species in the world. It has a wide distribution range, extending through India in South Asia to eastwards in Southeast Asia and southern China.

In India, it is found mostly in protected areas of West Bengal, Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh, and in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and some parts of Kerala in the Western Ghats region. It was previously reported from the western Himalayas and parts of Odisha; however, no recent records of its presence have been found in these regions. The species is also listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

Small-clawed otters have partially webbed feet with short claws, which make them skilled hunters in aquatic environments. They are primarily found in freshwater habitats such as rivers, streams, and wetlands, where they feed on a diet of fish, crustaceans, and mollusks. In the Western Ghats of India, it prefers high-elevation areas with streams and pools. It also prefers narrow, fast-flowing rocky streams with densely vegetated banks to provide secure escape cover. Small-clawed otters are highly social animals, living in family groups and communicating through a variety of vocalisations. Unfortunately, like other otter species, small-clawed otters are facing threats such as habitat loss, pollution, and poaching.

“After a short training programme, the authorities are planning a month-long otter survey that shall be undertaken by the newly recruited frontline staff. It is hoped that we continue with our endeavour for science-based management and conservation,” the official said.

