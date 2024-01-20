Assam: Sashastra Seema Bal marks Diamond Jubilee with grand parade

Sashastra Seema Bal, the guardian of the Indo-Nepal and Indo-Bhutan borders, marked its Diamond Jubilee with a grand parade at the Recruit Training Center Salonibari in Assam. The event, held in line with the Ministry of Home Affairs‘ initiative to vary the location of the Raising Day Celebrations, saw the force reiterating its motto of “Service, Security, Brotherhood.”

In a departure from the tradition of hosting the celebrations in New Delhi, Sashastra Seema Bal organised its 60th Raising Day Parade at the Recruit Training Centre in Salonibari. The Chief Guest for the occasion was Amit Shah, the Union Minister of Home and Cooperation, who took the salute of the parade. Notable attendees included Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Home Secretary of India, as well as various officials from central and state governments, along with retired and serving officers of SSB and their families.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The parade featured six contingents representing the six Frontiers of Sashastra Seema Bal, including a Mahila Contingent, Special Ops Contingent, and Dog Squad. The march past showcased the bravery, pride, and the force’s commitment towards safeguarding the Indo-Nepal and Indo-Bhutan borders.

Amit Shah, during the ceremony, paid floral tributes to the martyrs of SSB at the Martyr Memorial in Salonibari, highlighting the historical journey of Sashastra Seema Bal over its 60 glorious years. The SSB currently comprises 73 battalions with over 91 thousand dedicated soldiers serving the nation.

Sashastra Seema Bal plays a crucial role not only in safeguarding the Indo-Nepal and Indo-Bhutan borders but also in countering Naxalism and terrorism in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Jammu and Kashmir. The force has deployed male and female personnel in various challenging geographical areas across the country, establishing itself as a multi-dimensional force.

Director General SSB, Shri Anish Dayal Singh, highlighted the force’s achievements in operations, relief and rescue operations, sports, adventure, civil welfare, bilateral cooperation with neighbouring countries, and other areas.

During his address, Amit Shah commended the spectacular performance of the parade and the decision to organise the program at Recruit Training Center Salonibari. He praised SSB’s role in guarding the India-Nepal and India-Bhutan borders, as well as its efforts in combating smuggling and human trafficking and its contributions to anti-Naxal and anti-terrorist operations.

The Home Minister congratulated SSB for recruiting women in combat roles, with the participation of women reaching 4% by 2023. He commended the force for its contributions to law and order in Jammu and Kashmir, United Nations missions, and the Amarnathji Yatra.

Amit Shah also lauded SSB’s efforts in providing basic facilities to border villages and implementing various welfare schemes, including the “Vibrant Village Scheme.” He acknowledged the force’s contribution to national campaigns like Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, Swachh Bharat Mission, and others.

The Chief Guest presented awards to recipients of President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Service and Police Medals for Meritorious Service. He congratulated the 234 SSB medal winners in international and national sports competitions and praised the force for its significant role in environmental initiatives, including planting over five crore saplings.

As part of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations, a commemorative postal stamp of Sashastra Seema Bal was released, and newly constructed buildings at Frontier Headquarters Patna, Siliguri, Guwahati, and Recruit Training Centre, Salonibari, were inaugurated electronically for Rs 223 crore. The buildings, equipped with modern facilities, aim to boost the morale of the force personnel.

The event also featured an exciting yoga show and culturally enriching performances representing the ‘Seven Sisters’ of the North-East. Foreign dignitaries from Nepal and Bhutan, retired officers, SSB personnel and their families, and guests from various organisations and the media fraternity graced the occasion, making Sashastra Seema Bal’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations a memorable and prestigious event.

