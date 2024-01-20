Assam: Northeast Int'l Fashion Week in Guwahati from January 27

Guwahati: The Northeast International Fashion Week (NEIFW) is all set to take place on January 27 and 28, 2024, at the South Point School Campus in Guwahati. Organised by the team of Kreative People under Prasantt Ghosh, the fashion show aims to create awareness about animal shelters, old-age animals, and adopted animals.

The eighth season of NEIFW promises to be more enthralling as Prasantt Ghosh, a renowned fashion designer, is set to spread social awareness through fashion. Ghosh has worked in shows across India and countries like Bangladesh, Bhutan, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and Nepal. He has also received numerous awards for his work.

NEIFW provides a platform for designers to showcase their exclusive designs and for people from different parts of the Northeast to come together and promote fashion. The event also aims to create brand awareness among the public and media about the fashion industry of the Northeast.

One of the highlights of NEIFW 2024 is the participation of aspiring fashion designers from all over the Northeast, as well as from neighbouring countries like Nepal, Bangladesh, and Bhutan. The event will also feature an impressive lineup of designers and models from Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan.

NEIFW has become a landmark event, positioning the Northeast as the latest fashion destination for designers from neighbouring regions. The event not only promotes the region’s rich handloom crafts and heritage but also creates a positive impact on society.

