AC manufacturer Daikin opens centre in NE to train youths for employability

Guwahati: In a groundbreaking move for the Northeast region, Daikin Airconditioning India Pvt Ltd (DAIPL) has inaugurated a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in NE with the aim of training young individuals to refine their skills and enhance employability.

Operated by the George Telegraph Training Institute, the Daikin Centre of Excellence, the 23rd of its kind in the country, will receive support from Daikin in the form of equipment, trainers, working models, literature, and study materials for both students and faculty at the centre.

During a media conference on Thursday, Kuldeepak Virmani, Director and Senior Vice-President – Operations (North and East) at Daikin Airconditioning India Pvt Ltd, stated, “The CoE is aimed at providing a platform to students to develop their skills in accordance with global standards in new technologies, helping them improve their employability. This is the first time an air-conditioning company has opened a centre of excellence (CoE) in the Northeast.”

The company official mentioned that depending on the response in the region, the CoE could potentially be expanded to other states in collaboration with local institutions.

In addition to the CoE, Daikin India also inaugurated an office in the Northeast, housing departments such as product sales, service, technical support, and other support functions. This office is designed to facilitate an integrated approach, allowing stakeholders to physically meet and collaborate with Daikin employees.

As a fully-owned subsidiary of Daikin Industries Ltd, Japan, DAIPL holds a significant market share in India’s air-conditioning market. Virmani reported that Daikin has experienced over 40 percent growth in East India this year, expecting to reach Rs 1,000 crore by the end of the current financial year and surpass Rs 1,500 crore by the 2025-26 fiscal year.

In the Northeast, Daikin currently commands about 15 percent market share compared to the all-India market share of over 20 percent. The company plans to increase its market share in the region to match the national level within the next two years. Daikin aims to double its turnover from the current Rs 50 crore to Rs 100 crore by the end of the financial year 2025-26.

Having entered the Northeast market eight years ago, Daikin perceives the region as an unsaturated market with high growth potential. The company intends to invest heavily in marketing and promotions across Assam in the next 12 months.

Industry reports project a robust increase of 15 to 20 percent in residential air conditioner (RAC) volumes for the financial year 2024, driven by the current low adoption rate of 7 to 9 percent among total urban Indian households. This rate is significantly lower than the 90 percent observed in developed nations.

Kunal Basu, Regional Director (East) at Daikin India, emphasised the commitment to excellence in technology and quality. He highlighted that the newly established Centre of Excellence will provide a platform for students to enhance their skills and access world-class training in air-conditioning. Daikin plans to share its training resources across all COEs in India, considering deserving students for placement opportunities in Daikin or channel partners through internships, live projects, or fixed-term employment contracts.

