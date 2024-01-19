597 NFR stations equipped with 1,287 escalators and 1,292 lifts

Guwahati: Under the ‘Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan’ or Accessible India Campaign, 597 railway stations have been equipped with lifts or escalators, with a total of 1,287 escalators and 1,292 lifts installed across the Northeast Frontier Railway network.

Within the N. F. Railway jurisdiction, 23 lifts have been installed in Assam, 9 in West Bengal, and 11 in Bihar. Additionally, there are 21 escalators in Assam, 6 each in West Bengal & Bihar, and 2 in Tripura. N. F. Railway is in the process of installing 6 lifts and 2 escalators in various stations in the last quarter of this financial year.

To accommodate the increasing passenger volumes, 77 Foot Over Bridges were constructed in Assam, 40 in West Bengal, 14 in Bihar, 5 in Tripura, and 1 in Mizoram from 2014 to December 2023.

N. F. Railway underscores the importance of constructing more lifts, escalators, and Foot Over Bridges at major stations to ensure safe and convenient entry and exit, fostering a positive train journey experience and user-friendly railway services.

