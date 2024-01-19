597 NFR stations equipped with 1,287 escalators and 1,292 lifts

Guwahati: Under the ‘Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan’ or Accessible India Campaign, 597 railway stations have been equipped with lifts or escalators, with a total of 1,287 escalators and 1,292 lifts installed across the Northeast Frontier Railway network.
Within the N. F. Railway jurisdiction, 23 lifts have been installed in Assam, 9 in West Bengal, and 11 in Bihar. Additionally, there are 21 escalators in Assam, 6 each in West Bengal & Bihar, and 2 in Tripura. N. F. Railway is in the process of installing 6 lifts and 2 escalators in various stations in the last quarter of this financial year.
To accommodate the increasing passenger volumes, 77 Foot Over Bridges were constructed in Assam, 40 in West Bengal, 14 in Bihar, 5 in Tripura, and 1 in Mizoram from 2014 to December 2023.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
N. F. Railway underscores the importance of constructing more lifts, escalators, and Foot Over Bridges at major stations to ensure safe and convenient entry and exit, fostering a positive train journey experience and user-friendly railway services.
Also Read | APSC declares Combined Competitive Exam 2022 results. Check here
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Sikkim left out of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra due to ‘bad’ roads
- Free Fire MAX Redeem Code, January 19, 2024
- Nagaland: Angami Catholic youth to celebrate golden jubilee
- AC manufacturer Daikin opens centre in NE to train youths for employability
- 597 NFR stations equipped with 1,287 escalators and 1,292 lifts
- Manipur: Fresh violence sparks widespread protests in Imphal