Assam boy, 12, mastermind behind terror calls? Here's what we know

In a recent development, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has uncovered the surprising revelation that a 12-year-old boy from Assam was behind the hoax bomb emails sent to museums in Mumbai and various parts of the country. The authorities, who spared no effort in tracking down the culprit, also discovered a virtual link between the minor and an unidentified individual residing abroad. While it initially appears that the boy sent the alarming emails at the behest of this anonymous person, law enforcement remains uncertain about this theory, refraining from taking any legal action due to the boy’s age.
The incident unfolded on January 5, when several museums across India, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya in Colaba, Mumbai, received threatening emails of bomb blasts. The Colaba police station was the first to be informed, prompting an immediate response involving sniffer dogs and bomb disposal teams, with ATS personnel deployed citywide. Despite an intensive two-day search yielding no evidence, the authorities declared the threats a hoax.
A parallel investigation by the ATS, in collaboration with the Colaba police, ensued. The Kolkata police also joined the efforts, registering a similar FIR as the Indian Museum had received a similar threatening email. Tracking the IP address from which the emails originated led the ATS to dispatch a team to Assam, where the minor resided. Another team from the Colaba police and Kolkata police was also present during the investigation.
According to police sources, the boy maintained contact with an anonymous person, reportedly settled in Canada, though the certainty of this information remains uncertain. The exchanges between them occurred through online platforms, with the boy obediently following the instructions provided. The minor confessed to using his elder sister’s laptop to craft and send the hoax threats. Surprisingly, the traced IP address belonged to a woman, who, upon questioning, claimed to have no knowledge of the incident.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Attributing the boy’s actions to a lack of awareness, the police urged his parents to counsel him to prevent a recurrence. Despite the identified anonymous partner, no investigative steps have been taken in that direction, given the hoax nature of the threats, sources confirmed.
ALSO READ | Gauhati HC grants bail to UAPA accused in 2019 grenade blast case
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam appoints new Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, to take charge on March 31
- Manipur: Murdered cop, two injured in Moreh attack airlifted to Imphal
- Assam boy, 12, mastermind behind terror calls? Here’s what we know
- Shillong Teer Result today: Check Teer winners for January 17, 2024
- Khanapara Teer Result today: Winners of Assam Teer January 17, 2024
- Scientific ways being explored to combat rising accidents, says Tripura CM