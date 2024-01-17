The Government of Assam has appointed Ravi Kota as the new Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam. He will assume the position on March 31, 2024, when the tenure of the incumbent Chief Secretary Paban Kumar Borthakur will end.

Kota has been transferred and posted on a substantial basis as Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, Industries, Commerce & Public Enterprises Department. He will also be responsible for Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, Finance Department and OSD to the Government of Assam in the Office of Chief Secretary, Assam.

A former IAS officer of 1993, Kota was appointed as an Additional Chief Secretary for the Home & Political Department in September 2023. In this position, he will continue to work for the development of the state and promote inclusive growth.

The government has also appointed other top bureaucrats to key posts in the state government.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Ashish Kumar Bhutani will become the Special Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, Agriculture, Transformation & Development Departments. He will also continue in his work as Agriculture Production Commissioner in Assam. Similarly, Dr. Krishna Kumar Dwivedi, Principal Secretary to the Government of Assam, Personnel and Power (E) Departments and Chairman, APDCL, will move to the position of Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Assam.

