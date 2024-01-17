The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) unveiled the final results of the Combined Competitive Exam 2022 on January 17. Aspiring candidates who participated in the examination can now access the conclusive outcomes on the official website at apsc.nic.in.

In a noteworthy achievement, Rasika Islam clinched the top position in the Assam Civil Service category, marking a remarkable success. Following closely, Dixit Das secured the second position, while Bithopi Gogoi attained the third position.

The Commission conducted interviews for candidates over a period spanning from January 16, 2023, to January 3, 2024. The results showcase commendable performances, with 86 candidates qualifying for the Assam Civil Service (Jr. Grade), 65 candidates making the cut for the Assam Police Service (Jr. Grade), and an impressive 415 candidates securing qualification for the Assistant Accounts Officer (Assam Accounts Service).

Check the full results here:

