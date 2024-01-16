Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi to receive Assam's highest civilian award 'Assam Baibhav'

Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) and Rajya Sabha MP Ranjan Gogoi is set to receive the prestigious ‘Assam Baibhav’, the highest civilian award in the state. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled this announcement on Tuesday.
Ranjan Gogoi, who served as the 46th Chief Justice of India, holds the distinction of being the first from the Northeast to occupy this esteemed position. Notably, during his tenure, the Supreme Court delivered the landmark verdict on the decade-old Ram Jananmbhumi-Babri Masjid case.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed the significance of the award, stating, “It is an honour to confer the ‘Assam Baibhav’ upon Ranjan Gogoi, recognizing his exceptional service and notable achievements, particularly his pivotal role in the historic judgment on the Ram Jananmbhumi-Babri Masjid case.”
Following his tenure as CJI, Ranjan Gogoi was nominated as a Rajya Sabha MP on March 16, 2020, by former President Ram Nath Kovind. This dual role underscores his continued involvement in the legal and legislative realms.
It is worth noting that in the previous year, the “Assam Baibhav” was bestowed upon renowned industrialist and Chairman of Tata Trusts, Ratan Naval Tata, in acknowledgement of his outstanding contributions to various fields.
ALSO READ | Gauhati HC grants bail to UAPA accused in 2019 grenade blast case
