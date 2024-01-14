NE Railway recovers stolen passenger belongings worth Rs 2.92 lakh

Guwahati: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the North East Frontier Railway (NFR) while conducting regular checks and drives within the zone from January 10-11 January, recovered stolen belongings of its passengers worth Rs 2.92 lakh.

In this regard, seven persons involved in theft were arrested by the RPF.

During the checking at different stations and trains, the force successfully recovered valuables from the railway stations at Guwahati, Jagiroad, Lumding, New Coochbehar and Chaparmukh.

In an incident on January 10, RPF team of Guwahati conducted a checking drive at Guwahati railway station and apprehended one person with two stolen mobile phones worth around Rs 20,000.

On the same day, RPF of Alipurduar jointly with RPF of New Coochbehar conducted a drive at New Coochbehar railway station and apprehended one person with eight stolen mobile phones worth around Rs 2.32 lakh.

On January 11, RPF team of Chaparmukh conducted a checking drive at Jagiroad railway station and apprehended one person with one stolen mobile phone worth around Rs 10,000.

All the apprehended persons were handed over to the respective In-charge of GRP for further legal actions.

RPF of NF Railway assured to provide services to extend guidance and assistance to the rail users besides their task of ensuring security to the passengers. Railway passengers have been advised to dial 139 (Toll-free) if they come across any problem during their train journey.

