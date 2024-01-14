NE Railway recovers stolen passenger belongings worth Rs 2.92 lakh

Guwahati: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the North East Frontier Railway (NFR) while conducting regular checks and drives within the zone from January 10-11 January, recovered stolen belongings of its passengers worth Rs 2.92 lakh.
In this regard, seven persons involved in theft were arrested by the RPF.
During the checking at different stations and trains, the force successfully recovered valuables from the railway stations at Guwahati, Jagiroad, Lumding, New Coochbehar and Chaparmukh.
In an incident on January 10, RPF team of Guwahati conducted a checking drive at Guwahati railway station and apprehended one person with two stolen mobile phones worth around Rs 20,000.
On the same day, RPF of Alipurduar jointly with RPF of New Coochbehar conducted a drive at New Coochbehar railway station and apprehended one person with eight stolen mobile phones worth around Rs 2.32 lakh.
On January 11, RPF team of Chaparmukh conducted a checking drive at Jagiroad railway station and apprehended one person with one stolen mobile phone worth around Rs 10,000.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
All the apprehended persons were handed over to the respective In-charge of GRP for further legal actions.
RPF of NF Railway assured to provide services to extend guidance and assistance to the rail users besides their task of ensuring security to the passengers. Railway passengers have been advised to dial 139 (Toll-free) if they come across any problem during their train journey.
Also Read | Guwahati-bound Indigo flight makes emergency landing in Dhaka? Here’s what we know
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- How often should you wash your sheets and towels?
- After tigers, now Tibetan brown bear found at over 3,600 metres in Sikkim
- ‘Rebel Moon’: A lackluster odyssey through familiar terrain
- Garena’s Free Fire Max Redeem Code January 14, 2024
- NE Railway recovers stolen passenger belongings worth Rs 2.92 lakh
- Arunachal: Parshuram Kund Festival begins