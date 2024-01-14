Guwahati: How can a botanist from Assam, Dipankar Borah, give the best tribute to his father, who prioritised his child’s well-being over his health, joy, and desires?

“Considering his 62 years of existence and 29 years dedicated to my upbringing and love, I decided to name a plant after him,” Dipankar Borah says.

A new herb species Peliosanthes maheswariana found in the West Kameng District of Arunachal Pradesh by Dipankar Borah, Momang Taram and Noriyuki Tanaka has been named after Dipankar’s father, Maheswar Borah. The discovery is now published after a year of revisions in Adansonia, published by the Museum Science Press, Paris.

Maheswar Borah retired as a head clerk from Monabari Tea Estate in Assam, the largest tea estate in Asia.

“My father has played the role of a shadow, endeavouring to preserve his child’s smile through various forms of support, whether it be in education, necessities, or even a touch of luxury,” Dipankar says.

“Now, he spends his time constructing a home where I can live out my days. Perhaps, these are the golden moments in the latter half of his life,” he says.

Talking about his trip to the West Kameng District of Arunachal Pradesh in December 2022, which led to the discovery of the plant, he said that he and his companions (Momang and Ojar) stumbled upon two unfamiliar species of Peliosanthes with an elongated, proximally creeping stem. One was in flower, adorned with numerous small dark purple flowers and relatively small leaves, while the other was still in the early bud, boasting larger leaves with numerous longitudinal veins.

“These plants seemingly represented distinct species. To investigate the flowers of the latter plant, I made a return trip to the habitat in January 2023 with my wife, Ranjit, Niku, and Dhiraj. In addition to field observations, we collected specimens of the flowering plant for further study in the laboratory. Upon closer examination of both plants, we concluded that the plant collected in 2022 is P. sinica, originally described from Yunnan, SW China. While this species has been recorded in Laos and Thailand, it has not been reported in India. The other plant we recollected in 2023 turned out to be a new, distinct species, and we named it P. maheswariana after my father, Maheswar Borah,” he said.

The new species was growing abundantly on rocks or forest floors in the slopes of the type locality above 800 metres of sea level. The area was very close to a perennial stream, but the area remained dry from November to March. Since a total of 13 species of Peliosanthes have been reported from NE India, the present discoveries of the two species, P. maheswariana sp. nov. and P. sinica, bring the total number to 15 in this region.

