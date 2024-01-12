Guwahati: Northeast India’s largest dairy cooperative, West Assam Milk Producers’ Cooperative Union Ltd (WAMUL), which operates the Purabi Dairy brand, has outlined ambitious plans for the development of the dairy sector in the state in 2024.

Addressing media persons during a pre-Magh Bihu celebration at the Purabi Dairy campus at Panjabari in Guwahati, WAMUL Managing Director SB Bose said that the dairy cooperative has grown from strength to strength over the years and has been able to provide better livelihood to thousands of dairy farmers in the state.

“The dairy cooperative has witnessed substantial growth over the years, significantly improving the livelihoods of thousands of dairy farmers in the state. It’s heartening to witness a growing community of dairy farmers benefiting greatly from WAMUL’s interventions, with valuable support from NDDB and the Government of Assam,” said WAMUL Managing Director SB Bose.

“This year, our goal is to welcome a record number of dairy farmers into the Purabi family while introducing various products for our esteemed customers. These initiatives align with the vision of our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for doubling farmers’ income. This will contribute to building a robust and strong rural economy, as envisioned by Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma,” he added.

Highlighting the significant steps taken by WAMUL, the top official added that procurement of milk has increased by 15% while sales of milk have increased by 21%. Interestingly value-added milk products have increased by more than 35% over last year.

Brand Purabi also took a significant initiative in the last year as it introduced allied products like Purabi Honey to provide extra income to the farmers. Sourcing honey from the beekeepers of Assam, the dairy cooperative also organized several workshops and training programmes to help the farmers boost their income through beekeeping.

It will also launch a range of new products like ice cream, flavoured milk and sweets at its new plant at Panjabari in Guwahati.

Also Read: Tripura to get ASI zonal office

