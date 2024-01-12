At a cost of over Rs 157 crores, the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) in Guwahati, Assam, has been completed.
NIPER will provide research, training, and manpower creation opportunities to the pharmaceutical industry. It is hoped that this will pave the way for the growth of the pharmaceutical and medtech sector in India and make it a global leader in this field.
Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers & Health and Family Welfare Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya has unveiled the foundation stone of the new building. He says that the government is committed to developing a sustainable healthcare system in the Northeast and this project is a step in the right direction. He adds that the NIPER will not only promote research and innovation in the pharmaceutical sector but also provide employment opportunities to the youth.
The funds being provided by the Pradhan Mantri — Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) will help in the development of the health infrastructure in the Northeast region. The initiative has allocated a total amount of 404.22 crores for the development of 80 units. So far, 2 units have been inaugurated and 49 units have been foundation stone laid for the new buildings.
The government is also planning to establish a grid of cancer treatment centers across the North East to provide treatment to the cancer patients from every state. This is a step that will strengthen the healthcare sector in the region and provide them with better healthcare facilities.
