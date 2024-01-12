Assam BJP reveals statewide celebration plans for Ram Temple consecration ceremony

The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, disclosed a detailed plan devised by the state BJP for the upcoming ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram Temple during a party meeting.
Commencing on January 18, the festivities in Assam will kick off with the ‘Swachh Tirtha Utsav’. Volunteers will engage in cleanliness drives at numerous religious sites across the state until January 21, according to reports.
On January 22, the day of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at the Ram Temple, large screens are set to be installed at various locations throughout the state to facilitate widespread public participation.
Furthermore, on January 21 and 22, BJP workers will brighten markets, creating a lively atmosphere, as per reports.
As a mark of reverence, January 22 has been officially declared a ‘Dry Day’ in the state.
