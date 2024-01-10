Guwahati: Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh has said governance reforms initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi have helped in mainstreaming Northeast India.

“The central government has taken path-breaking decisions for the development of the Northeast, which are visible in the quality of life of the people of this region. Northeast today is being cited as an example of Modi’s development model,” Singh said while addressing the inaugural session of a two-day regional conference on the theme “e-governance” here on Tuesday.

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) is organising the conference in collaboration with the Assam government.

The conference aimed to bring national and state-level public administration organisations on the same platform to share experiences of innovations in public administration, transforming future public solutions for improving quality of life, good governance, e-governance, digital governance, et al.

The Union minister further said that the reforms were brought in by the central government for ease of governance and ease of delivery of services.

“The Prime Minister’s Awards were brought in. An objective criterion was made based on flagship schemes. The idea was to let all the districts compete. As a result, now we have participation from more than 750 districts and we have received some of the best excellence awards from Northeast,” Singh said.

“Mainstreaming has to happen on the level of thoughts and the best practices. We started the Swachhata campaign and Rs 1162 crore was raised by just selling garbage. The initiative has brought positive changes across the country,” he said.

The Union minister also spoke on the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS).

“It is not only a means of involving citizens but also a means of binding the entire country,” he said, adding that initiatives such as the Civil Services Day, Good Governance Index and regional conferences have given a massive outreach to the Northeast.

He asserted that the regional conference on e-governance serves as an important platform to transfer knowledge and practices that can be mutually beneficial.

“Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the government is taking several strides in the field of information technology and new-age technologies for better delivery of good governance to citizens,” he added.

Earlier, Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria inaugurated the regional conference at Assam Administrative Staff College in the presence of the Union minister and other dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor highlighted the government’s commitment to realising the vision of ‘Digital India’, with an aim to make India a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy.

“We are actively working to create a robust digital infrastructure that would serve the interests of our citizens and transform their lives. E-Governance is an essential part of our dream of Digital India. The technologies that we are infusing in Governance, are all aimed at making our life simple and easy,’ the Governor said.

Highlighting the importance of e-governance, Kataria also said that e-governance removes several obstacles which otherwise slow down the pace of work and achievement of progress. E-governance ushers in transparency, eliminates corruption, and timeliness of action, eliminates delay and reduces cost, and removes middlemen.

The Governor said, “Our nation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading in digital technology. Further, the youthful energy that the nation possesses is our prized asset. We are, therefore, as a part of e-Governance putting greater impetus on skill development through technology.”

The Governor also underlined the importance of m-Governance (mobile governance) which makes available services such as bill payments, traffic alerts, traffic fine payments and other utility services through the mobile phone.

“It also ensures access to Sewa Setu, a comprehensive citizen’s platform for connecting government and citizens for time-bound delivery of services, as well as prompt redressal of grievances,” he said.

He further said that Assam, which is a gateway to North Eastern states as well as to the South East Asian Nations, is a leading centre of IT that has cohesively merged technology, innovation and governance to create a novel process of citizen-government engagement.

Kataria however said that the change from conventional method to electronic filing requires a change in the mindset of the stakeholders.

“Therefore, the people need to adapt themselves to electronic processes to reap the full benefits of e-governance initiatives. It is pertinent on the part of different government agencies and other stakeholders to play a proactive role in facilitating this change. The success of e-governance completely depends on successful and smooth management of change, procedural, technological and cultural,” the Governor added.

He expressed happiness that in Assam too, e-Governance is one of the major initiatives of the Digital Assam programme. “Citizens of Assam are now availing various online services to apply for certificates, pay taxes and avail government schemes,” the Governor said.

“I am happy that the state government is implementing projects like “Mission Basundhara” for digitisation and mapping of land records through technology, “Mission Sadbhavana” for digitisation of official files in the Secretariat, “Kritagyata Portal” and “Jeevan Pramaan for pensioners,” he added.

A booklet on the “Journey of 25 Regional Conferences” and e-journal MGMG (July–December 2023 edition) on e-Governance Initiatives was also released during the inaugural day of the regional conference.

