Assam: CM suspects Pakistani hackers of targeting his social media account

Aizawl: In a startling revelation, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma raised concerns about a possible hacking attempt on his Facebook account, attributing the incident to unknown hackers, with initial traces indicating a potential connection to Pakistan. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Sarma informed the public about the security breach.

“Unknown hackers made an attempt to hack my Facebook account this evening. Preliminary information suggests the hacker might be operating from Pakistan. Investigation is underway to identify the perpetrators,” said Chief Minister Sarma in a tweet.

Investigation is underway to identify the perpetrators. @DGPAssamPolice @assampolice pic.twitter.com/QCbENvhEJm — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 9, 2024

This incident unfolded just a day after Sarma took to social media to expose a fake video circulating online that distorted his speech. The Assam Chief Minister, who is gearing up for upcoming elections, expressed deep concern over malicious attempts by vested groups with criminal intentions to spread misinformation.

On January 8, Chief Minister Sarma highlighted the fake video issue, shedding light on the challenges posed by misinformation campaigns in the run-up to the elections. He urged the public to remain vigilant and discerning in the face of such attempts.

In response to the concerns raised by the Chief Minister, the Director-General of Assam Police, GP Singh, assured swift action, stating, “Sir, we would investigate with the help of specialized agencies.”

