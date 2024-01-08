Guwahati: A reported drone attack has struck a camp associated with the United Liberation Front of Assam (Independent), or ULFA(I) in a remote jungle in Myanmar, as declared by the rebel group in a press statement on January 8.
The targeted camp is believed to be one of several used by ULFA(I) for cross-border operations into India, serving as both shelter and training grounds for new recruits. ULFA(I), led by Paresh Baruah, alleges that the drone attacks were orchestrated by the Indian Army.
According to reports, the first drone attack occurred at 4:10 AM, followed by a second at 4:12 AM, and a third at 4:20 AM. Originating from the border area of Arunachal Pradesh, the drones reportedly exploded during the first two attempts, while the third failed to detonate. Two ULFA members sustained injuries in the attacks.
Paresh Baruah, the commander-in-chief of ULFA(I), has consistently opposed peace talks with the Indian government, in contrast to other factions engaging in dialogue. The group’s survival is attributed in part to external support and connections to insurgent outfits in the Northeast and Myanmar.
