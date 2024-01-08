Bogamati Tragedy: Two lives lost, three seriously injured in picnic mishap

Guwahati: Two died and three others were seriously injured at Bogamati picnic spot (around 100 kilometers from Guwahati) in Tamulpur district on Sunday night.
Sanjib Rabha (45), the owner of the vehicle died on the spot along with Pawan Rabha (45), and three others were seriously injured after the Maruti Brezza vehicle (AS 01 FL 9345) lost control and fell into the canal of the Shuklai irrigation project of Naokata.
According to the locals, they visited Bogamati for a picnic, and as they were preparing to return home after sunset, their vehicle met with an accident near the picnic spot. Subsequently, law enforcement officers from Goreswar Police Station and Suwagpur Police outpost arrived at the scene and retrieved the vehicle. With the assistance of the local community and the police, the victims were admitted to the 30-bed Yogen Basumatary Memorial Hospital in Shuklai.
However, the doctor declared Sanjib Rabha and Pawan Rabha dead. Both are from Kulshi village under the Palashbari LAC in Kamrup District. The residents of Kulshi village were deeply saddened upon learning about the incident, creating a somber atmosphere in the area.
Meanwhile, a veil of sorrow hangs over the Bogamati area. According to Kulshi village residents, the victims were not only good friends but were accompanied by other friends and relatives in separate vehicles for the picnic.
The police have transported the bodies of Sanjib and Pawan to Dr. Robi Ram Boro Civil Hospital in Mushalpur for a postmortem report. Concurrently, the police are actively investigating the incident.
