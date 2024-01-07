Guwahati: The Northeast Frontier Railway (N.F. Railway) reported a surge in freight unloading activities, underlining its crucial role in maintaining the steady supply of essential and various commodities.

In December 2023 alone, 1,252 freight-carrying rakes were successfully unloaded.

The diverse range of goods transported by N. F. Railway includes essential items like FCI rice, sugar, salt, edible oil, as well as other commodities such as fertilizer, cement, coal, automobiles, containers, and more. These goods are unloaded in different goods sheds within the railway’s jurisdiction.

Assam takes the lead in freight unloading with 705 rakes in December 2023, out of which 399 were dedicated to essential commodities. Additionally, significant contributions were made in other northeastern states, with 93 rakes in Tripura, 19 in Nagaland, 6 in Manipur, 6 in Arunachal Pradesh, and 6 in Mizoram during the same month. Furthermore, West Bengal witnessed the unloading of 211 freight rakes, while Bihar saw 206 rakes within N. F. Railway’s jurisdiction.

The progress in the doubling and electrification projects across vital sections of N.F. Railway has enhanced the inward and outward movement of freight traffic.

