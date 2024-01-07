Guwahati: The Congress party in Assam gears up for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls with the formation of an election committee comprising 38 members.

The All India Congress Committee released the list, appointing Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah as the committee’s chairman, and CLP leader Debabarata Saikia as vice-chairman.

Prominent leaders like Gaurav Gogoi, Rakibul Hussain, Pradyut Bordoloi, Abdul Khaleque, Rana Goswami, Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, and Pawan Singh Ghatowar feature among the committee members.

The 38-member committee includes key figures like Bhupen Kumar Borah (Chairman), Debabrata Saikia (Vice Chairman), and notable members such as Wajid Ali Choudhary, Nandita Das, Bipul Gogoi, and more.

The ex-officio members comprise the State President Mahila Congress, State President Seva Dal, State President Youth Congress, and State President NSUI.

