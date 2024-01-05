Silchar YouTuber attacked by alleged thieves for calling them 'thieves'

Silchar: In a rather peculiar incident, a gang of suspected thieves, arrested from different parts of the Cachar district, Assam, and produced before a court in Silchar on Thursday, beat up a Youtuber after he started recording a video covering the news of the thieves (while they were being taken to the court) and called them “thieves” multiple times.
The incident occurred inside the Silchar Court in the presence of police personnel, lawyers and news reporters.
Seventeen suspected thieves were arrested from different areas of Silchar town and Cachar district in the wee hours of Wednesday in connection with various theft and burglary cases. Valuable items were also recovered from the arrested thieves’ possession.
As per reports, the incident (of assault on the Youtuber) took place in the premises of Silchar court on Thursday evening after police were taking the arrested thieves to produce them to the court. In the meantime, a YouTuber Pradip Kumar Nath, recorded a video (when the thieves were about to be taken to the courtroom) and called them “thieves” a number of times. This enraged some of the thieves and they attacked Nath to vent their ire and hurled abuses at him. The thieves’ family members also jumped in and beat up the YouTuber. Nath, who was punched and kicked, ran away from the court premises. Later, police produced the thieves before the court which sent them to judicial custody.
Onlookers said those arrested claimed that they were not thieves and they were framed in theft cases.
