Boko: The body of a wild elephant calf was found in Hahim Nowapara village along the Assam-Meghalaya border of Boko on Friday.

The body of the dead elephant calf was found in a paddy field near the Nowapara hills by locals. Upon receiving information from the locals, the state forest department dispatched staff from the Bondapara Forest Range Office to the location.

Assam Forest Officials are inspecting a dead wild elephant calf at Hahim in Kamrup district of Assam on Friday, 05 January, 2024. Photo: Kulendu Kalita.

The dead elephant calf was 8-9 months old, according to the forest department. The cause of death remains unknown to both the forest department and the locals. Nevertheless, the forest department has initiated arrangements for a post-mortem examination.

The wild elephants have been entering the village area in search of food for many years in the Hahim area of ​​Boko along the Assam-Meghalaya border.

The Hahim area has witnessed numerous casualties and injuries among the residents, as well as fatalities and harm to wild elephants. These incidents stem from various causes, notably the human-elephant conflict.

People of the area alleged that the state forest department failed to control the situation.

On November 20 of the previous year, the lifeless body of a 15-day-old wild elephant calf was discovered near the Hahim river. Following this heartbreaking event, the community in the Hahim area paid their respects by offering flowers, burning basil, incense, candles, and frankincense.

Additionally, they placed a Gamucha on the carcass of the elephant calf as a final tribute.

