Kaziranga: Poaching incidents threaten wildlife survival

Guwahati: Just last month, poachers in Kaziranga used a spear to hunt a rhino, and now, tragically, a hog deer has also fallen victim to their illegal activities.

Kaziranga National Park authorities have arrested four people for their involvement in the killing of a hog deer on January 2.

Hog Deer is a Schedule I endangered species under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 and as amended Wildlife (Protection) Amendment Act, 2022.

The animal was found dead in the vicinity of 1 no. Koilakhat village in Bokakhat. The Range Officer, Bokakhat, in conjunction with Investigating Officer Rohan Gogoi, Fr l, and a robust team of 10 armed personnel, were immediately mobilized to the scene.

The spear which was used to hunt the hog deer

Upon arrival, the team uncovered the recent carcass of a Hog Deer, providing evidence of a recent kill by the identified poachers. Utilising the specialised skills of the Departmental Sniffer Dog, Leon, the team successfully traced the escape path of the perpetrators.

In this trail, they recovered items of interest, including an iron spear suspected to be the murder weapon, a bamboo stick, and a distinctive grey-colored cap.

Following a meticulous pursuit, the suspected poachers attempted to evade capture by fleeing through a bushy outgrowth resembling forest cover, eventually leading towards Diflu Tea Estate. One suspect, Piyoli Kheriya of Kheriya Gaon, was apprehended. Subsequent interrogation revealed his direct involvement in the poaching incident, along with divulgence of his accomplices’ identities.

“He along with others were looking for fox and jungle cat but they saw the hog deer and chased to kill the animal. After chasing near Kokilahat Tiniali, one of them threw a spear on the hog deer which hit him on his back. After that two persons hit the hog deer on the head several times causing the hog deer to die. When people of Kokilahat Tiniali saw it, they left the hog deer and fled away from the scene” officials said.

In a significant breakthrough on January 3, three additional individuals— Maina Munda, Chaban Gorh, and Bhula Uriya, all residents of Kheriya Gaon—directly implicated in the Hog Deer’s killing, were successfully apprehended. Piyoli Kheriya has been remanded to Forest custody and is awaiting further legal procedures, while the other three culprits shall be presented before the court tomorrow.

” This swift and decisive action reflects the unwavering commitment of the authorities to combat illegal wildlife activities. The collaborative efforts between law enforcement agency and the community remain pivotal in safeguarding the precious fauna and upholding the sanctity of protected areas like Kaziranga National Park” a senior forest official said.

