From Boko to Ayodhya: How 7,000 bamboo culms will be sent from Assam

Guwahati: About 7,000 bamboo culms have been stacked to cover a distance of about 1,250 km from Gohalkona Kacharipam in Assam’s Boko to the Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya.
The bamboo branches, loaded on a 10-wheeler container, will move out from the Northeastern state on Friday morning and will reach Ayodhya for the inauguration of the temple scheduled on January 22.
The bamboo culms have been collected from Lampi in the Assam-Meghalaya border with the efforts of the members of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council.
Speaking to EastMojo, Arjun Chetry, general member of the council said that the bamboo will be sent free of cost. “It is a blessing for us that we have been asked to collect some of the bamboo that will be required for the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. Through the blessing of the almighty, we have been able to collect the bamboo,” he said.
“These 7,000 bamboo culms that we collected from Lampi will cover over 1,250 kilometres to reach Ayodhya. It is a blessing for us that we have been able to contribute to Lord Ram’s Temple and I thank God for this opportunity,” he added.
