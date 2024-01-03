At least 12 people, including 3 children, were killed, and 27 people sustained grave injuries after a bus carrying 45 people collided with a truck in Assam’s Dergaon on Wednesday morning.
As per police, the incident occurred around 5 am when the bus was on the way to Tinsukia’s Tilinga Mandir. Police also said those aboard the bus were heading for a picnic and had embarked on their journey around 3 am. A coal-laden truck from Margherita collided with the bus head-on.
Police rushed to the site, rescued the injured passengers and admitted them to the Jorhat Medical College.
An official said several injured people were in critical condition. Two people succumbed to their injuries at Jorhat Medical College. Meanwhile, 10 bodies have been recovered from the accident site at the time of filing this report.
Speaking with the media, Rajen Singh, Superintendent of Police, Golaghat said the dense fog could have led to the accident and added that the Police are investigating the matter.
