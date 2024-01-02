Assam Police busts illicit liquor racket in Bongaigaon operation

Guwahati: The Assam Police successfully intercepted and seized a substantial quantity of counterfeit liquor in Bongaigaon, marking a crucial stride in their ongoing crackdown against the illicit liquor trade in the region.

According to reports, the North Bongaigaon Patrol Police Team, under the leadership of Police Officer-in-charge Sukesh Ghosh from the North Bongaigaon Patrol Police Station, executed a targeted raid in Palpara. The operation resulted in the confiscation of illegal spurious liquor with an estimated worth running into lakhs of rupees.

As the investigation unfolds, further details are awaited to shed light on the intricacies of the illicit liquor network uncovered in this operation.

This enforcement action by the Bongaigaon District Administration and Assam Police forms a pivotal component of a broader campaign aimed at eradicating the menace of spurious liquor from the state. The primary focus remains on ensuring public safety and upholding the law.

