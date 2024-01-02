Silchar: Two Bangladesh nationals, including a man and his daughter, arrested after being found in India (Karimganj) without valid documents and sent to a transit camp (earlier called detention centres), were sent back to their native country via the India-Bangladesh international border in Karimganj district’s Sutarkandi on Monday.

The Bangladesh nationals, repatriated on Monday, are Moinul Mulla and his daughter Meena Khanam, residents of a village in Bangladesh’s Narail district.

As per reports, Moinul and Meena were arrested in Karimganj district after they were found in Indian territory without valid papers. Later, they were sent to a transit camp where they completed their jail terms. Travel permits were issued on November 23, 2023, and further necessary formalities were carried out. Finally, they were sent back to Bangladesh on Monday via the India-Bangladesh international border in Sutarkandi, around 66km from Silchar town.

The repatriation process was carried out at the Sutarkandi-Beanibazar zero point, and Moinul and Meena were handed over to the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) personnel by the Border Security Force (BSF) forces.

Moinul told reporters (before being sent back to Bangladesh) that he had come to India illegally with the help of an agent for his daughter Meena’s medical treatment, and was arrested after being found in India (Karimganj) without any valid documents. He will visit India again in the future with his family, but with a valid passport and visa, he added.

On November 20, 2023, seven Bangladesh nationals (Bablu Sardar, Abdul Odud Mondal, Sahida Begum, Sharmin Begum and Sharmin’s three kids Ismail Sheikh, Shakib Sheikh and Shakil Sheikh), arrested by railway police and BSF personnel in the past for entering India illegally, were repatriated to their native country via the India-Bangladesh border in Sutarkandi.

