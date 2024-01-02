Silchar: Two Bangladesh nationals, including a man and his daughter, arrested after being found in India (Karimganj) without valid documents and sent to a transit camp (earlier called detention centres), were sent back to their native country via the India-Bangladesh international border in Karimganj district’s Sutarkandi on Monday.
The Bangladesh nationals, repatriated on Monday, are Moinul Mulla and his daughter Meena Khanam, residents of a village in Bangladesh’s Narail district.
As per reports, Moinul and Meena were arrested in Karimganj district after they were found in Indian territory without valid papers. Later, they were sent to a transit camp where they completed their jail terms. Travel permits were issued on November 23, 2023, and further necessary formalities were carried out. Finally, they were sent back to Bangladesh on Monday via the India-Bangladesh international border in Sutarkandi, around 66km from Silchar town.
The repatriation process was carried out at the Sutarkandi-Beanibazar zero point, and Moinul and Meena were handed over to the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) personnel by the Border Security Force (BSF) forces.
Moinul told reporters (before being sent back to Bangladesh) that he had come to India illegally with the help of an agent for his daughter Meena’s medical treatment, and was arrested after being found in India (Karimganj) without any valid documents. He will visit India again in the future with his family, but with a valid passport and visa, he added.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
On November 20, 2023, seven Bangladesh nationals (Bablu Sardar, Abdul Odud Mondal, Sahida Begum, Sharmin Begum and Sharmin’s three kids Ismail Sheikh, Shakib Sheikh and Shakil Sheikh), arrested by railway police and BSF personnel in the past for entering India illegally, were repatriated to their native country via the India-Bangladesh border in Sutarkandi.
Also Read: Assam: CRPF Jawan dies in tragic accident
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Tripura: Mob assaults woman over alleged affair
- Manipur: Pol wing of banned Meitei outfit behind Lilong murders
- Assam: Father, daughter repatriated to Bangladesh via Karimganj
- How a locality in Aizawl managed to ban fireworks for three decades
- Shillong Teer Result today: Check winners of Shillong Teer for January 02
- Khanapara Teer Result today: Winners of Khanapara Teer January 02