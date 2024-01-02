Guwahati: A somber mood has engulfed Assam’s Lakhimpur district following a tragic incident on January 1, 2024, where a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan, identified as Simanta Saikia, lost his life in a tragic accident. The incident unfolded as Saikia, along with his wife and child, was returning from a picnic at Jamugurihat.
The ill-fated turn of events occurred when a vehicle carrying the Saikia family lost control, plunging into the treacherous waters of River Subansiri. Saikia’s wife and child managed to escape the vehicle, reaching the river banks, but unfortunately, the CRPF jawan drowned.
Local residents swiftly responded to the distress, attempting to pull the vehicle from the river. Despite their valiant efforts, they were unable to save the life of the CRPF jawan.
