Guwahati: Ahead of a high-stakes political showdown in Dima Hasao district, the Assam Trinamool Congress on Saturday launched its manifesto for the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) elections which are scheduled on January 8, 2024.

The election fervor has intensified in the hill district and responding swiftly to the BJP’s high profile election machinery, Assam Trinamool Congress president Ripun Bora slammed the saffron party for the “lack of development in Dima-Hasao even under the triple-engine government.”

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

During the launch of the election manifesto at CH Khaothlang Auditorium in Haflong, Bora took an oblique dig at the saffron party by highlighting the prolonged absence of proper development in the Dima-Hasao district.

“Despite the BJP holding power at the Centre, in states and councils, the residents of Dima-Hasao continue to face challenges such as the lack of drinking water, inadequate medical facilities, subpar education and deficient road transportation. Recognising these issues, the Trinamool Congress has stepped forward to address the concerns of the people,” the state TMC chief said.

Criticising BJP’s Hindutva ideology, Bora stated, “Himanta Biswa Sarma talks about Hindutva, wherein non-Brahmin communities are expected to serve the Brahmin community; this is his Hindutva.”

“Himanta Biswa Sarma has promoted Brahmanism under the guise of Hindutva, leading to discriminatory practices in Dima Hasao based on religion, tribe, and community. This poses a threat to the peace and harmony of the hill district, hindering its progress,” Bora alleged.

Referring to the Trinamool’s election manifesto, he touched upon TMC’s seven resolutions for a holistic development of the district, while assuring that the resolutions or promises of drinking water supply, inclusive education, doorstep governance, enhanced connectivity, fostering communal harmony and economically-driven local markets made by the party will be diligently fulfilled.

“Governance will be brought to the doorstep of the people, with representatives of the Trinamool Congress committed to staying closely connected to the community. The promises include ensuring access to clean drinking water, improved road infrastructure, quality medical care, and enhanced education opportunities. The electorate is urged to carefully consider their choice in the upcoming elections,” Bora said, as he launched his poll campaign from Haflong.

Speaking on the occasion, Dima-Hasao Trinamool Congress president and candidate of Haflong constituency Aching Zeme emphasised that the party’s leaders and workers have meticulously assessed the plight of the people in various constituencies.

Drawing attention to the “BJP’s tendency to make grand promises during elections,” that often fall short in reality, Zeme also highlighted the Trinamool Congress’s commitment to fulfilling the seven promises made in their manifesto.

Notably, the party has fielded 11 candidates for the NCHAC polls. “They are resolute in keeping these promises once elected as public representatives,” he said.

It may be mentioned that prominent leaders of Trinamool Congress would be fervently campaigning for the party’s candidates during the poll campaign in the hill district.

Joining Assam TMC chief Ripun Bora on the campaign trail are noteworthy figures such as Sushmita Dev, a Trinamool Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha MP, and Shanta Chhetri, All India Trinamool Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha MP.

Elections to 28 constituencies of NCHAC will be conducted on January 8, 2024 across 280 polling stations, of which 153 have been marked ‘comparatively safe’, 100 have been marked ‘sensitive’ while 27 have been marked ‘very sensitive’. Voting will take place from 8 am to 4 pm.

As many as 141124 voters, 70485 male and 70639 female, are eligible to cast their votes in the polls.

“The number of voters has increased by 15.45 per cent from the council polls in 2019.

The date of counting of votes has been fixed from 8am on January 12, 2024 till the completion of the counting process and the results will be declared on the same day.

In case there is a requirement of repolling, it will be held between 8am and 4pm on January 10, 2024.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are the principal contenders with both parties fielding candidates in all the 28 constituencies of the council.

Notably, this will be the 13th election to NCHAC in Dima Hasao, formerly called North Cachar Hills. The council operates under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India.

