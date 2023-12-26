A woman was reportedly attacked and burnt to death by a group of six persons over suspicions of being a witch. The incident took place at Ghagara Tea Estate near Bahbari in Assam’s Tezpur on the night of December 24. The victim, identified as 30-year-old Sangita Kapi, was a mother of three children.
As per Sangita’s mother-in-law, the family was treated as an outcast for the past several days for allegedly practising witchcraft. However, on Sunday villagers rounded the family and beat the victim up.
As per police, six people were involved in the incident and have been apprehended by the police. Those arrested have been identified as Ajay Sanghar, Dhiraj Bhaguwar, Suraj Bhaguwar, Pinku Malhar, Baila Sanghar, and Babul Nagdhar.
On December 26, officials of the District Administration including Deputy Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra visited the village. Speaking to the media, Mishra said that it was personal enmity which was painted as witchcraft to target the family.
“Six people have been arrested so far. They have even confessed to being involved in the incident. It was actually enmity among the people and they are from the same community. As per our information, they were treated as outcasts over suspicion of practising witchcraft. Due to this, they took such a drastic step,” Mishra added.
