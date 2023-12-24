Tinsukia: Three youths from Assam’s Tinsukia district, allegedly planning to join the banned outfit United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent), were nabbed by Assam Police with the help of Assam Rifles at Kharsang in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh.
The trio: Vishwanath Borgohain @ Huntu, Manoj Buragohain @ Powali @ Phuphudha and Dipjyoti Neog @ Raja Neog, all from the same neighbourhood under the Chapakhowa municipal area in Sadiya sub-division, were later shot in their legs after they attempted to flee.
They are currently being treated at a government hospital.
Kharsang is around 102 kms south of Sadiya, and located in the Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.
The Ulfa (I) often uses Tirap, Changlang and Longding district as routes to move between their camps in Myanmar and Assam.
Ulfa (I) recently made headlines after it had a face-off with Assam police chief GP Singh following a low-intensity blast at an army area in Jorhat. The outfit challenged Singh to move without a security cover for a week in Guwahati.
Talking to this correspondent, the Superintendent of Sadiya police, Mrinal Deka, said that based on an FIR by parents and guardians of three youths, a police team chased the three youths who were on their way to join Ulfa (I) at Kharsang and later nabbed them with the help of Assam Rifles.
“On spot interrogation, they revealed meeting near Hahakhati under Dhola police station and were taken to the spot to check out the place and find trail about their accomplices,” Deka said, “However, one of them took the advantage of the dark and attempted to flee. As the security forces were pursuing him, the other two challenged the police by trying to snatch the pistol of the CI of Dhola police station and flee the spot.”
Deka said in order to stop them from escaping, police shot them in their legs and they are now under medical attention.
