Guwahati: The Assam Cabinet has decided to settle land in favour of 1,540 landless indigenous families in both urban and rural areas of 13 districts of the state under Mission Basundhara 2.0.

The districts where the land settlement will be made are Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Darrang, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Biswanath, Hojai, Nalbari, Bongaigaon, Goalpara and Bajali.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Speaking to media persons after the Cabinet meeting, Assam minister Ashok Singhal said that Mission Basundhara 2.0 was taking shape with over 1 lakh proposals approved to provide relief to landless indigenous families.

“Today also, providing relief to landless indigenous families, the Cabinet gave its approval for 946 proposals for settlement of land to landless Indigenous families across Assam, conversion of annual patta (AP) to periodic patta (PP) land, allotment and settlement of land for educational institutions (both government and private), allotment to NGOs/societies and allotment to various government institutions,” Singhal said.

Notably, 645 out of the 946 proposals for land settlement are for landless indigenous families; 61 proposals are for conversion of AP to PP land; 16 proposals are for allotment/settlement of land for various educational institutions (government/private); 96 proposals for allotment to various government institutions while 128 proposals were made for allotment to NGOs/societies.

On the other hand, the Cabinet gave its approval to 197 proposals for de-reservation of VGR (village grazing reserve)/PGR (professional grazing reserve) land and reservation of equivalent quantum of land as VGR/PGR for settlement to landless indigenous families as received from the district commissioners of Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Bongaigaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Biswanath and Charaideo.

Of the district-wise proposals accepted, 110 are from Bongaigaon, 52 from Sonitpur, 23 from Biswanath, six from Jorhat, four from Lakhimpur and one each from Charaideo and Golaghat districts.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Singhal also informed about a significant development in the state’s efforts to provide affordable housing.

“The Assam cabinet has decided to construct 1.30 lakh houses under the Mukhya Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin (MMAY-G) in the rural areas. This initiative is designed to complement the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), targeting those who have not yet benefitted from the central government’s scheme.

MMAY-G aims to provide houses to 1,30,000 eligible beneficiaries in 2023-24, with assistance of similar amounts as of PMAY and 13,000 houses will be constructed in the tea garden labour lines.

The Assam government has already approved 19,10,823 houses under the scheme. Of these, 12,43,584 houses have been constructed while an additional 600,000 houses are expected to be completed by February 2024.

Ten per cent of the poorest of the poor beneficiaries will be selected out of AwaasSoft (the online Programme Management of Information System used for Indira Awaas Yojana) waiting list. The beneficiaries for this scheme were selected based on the socio-economic caste census (SECC).

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Notably, the unit cost of a house will be Rs 1,30,000, disbursed through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in three instalments. MGNREGA wage at the current rate will be given to the beneficiary for generating 95 man-days. The minimum size of the house will be 25 sqm.

In another key decision, the Cabinet decided to scale down viva-voce marks in the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) conducted by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) in order to ensure proper balance between written examination and viva-voce test, interview test/viva-voce marks.

The decision is in compliance with the MP Bezbaruah Committee (2015) and Supreme Court judgement in Ashok Kumar Yadav and Others vs State of Haryana and Others case.

Besides, the Cabinet also approved a 15 per cent hike in the existing stipends for post-doctorate, post-graduate doctors, senior residents, non-PG residents, internee doctors, post-graduate diploma, pre-registered internees of government medical and dental colleges, effective from April 1, 2024.

Also Read:

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









