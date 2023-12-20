Assam: 'Chota cop' project launched to promote road safety

Guwahati: In a major step towards promoting road safety among school children, the Lead Agency on Road Safety under the Assam Transport Department and Young Indians (Yi) Guwahati Chapter partnered on the “Chota Cop” project through a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) inked recently.
The MoU signing ceremony was held on December 19 at the office of the Secretary of the Transport Department.
The ceremony was graced by Adil Khan, Secretary to Transport Department, who played a pivotal role in endorsing the collaboration. Gaurav Upadhyay, Additional Secretary, and head of the Lead Agency on Road Safety, Assam, signed the MoU. The event also witnessed the presence of Rahul Chandra Das, Managing Director, ASTC, along with members of Young Indians, Guwahati Chapter.
Adil Khan, stated, “This collaboration signifies our commitment to fostering a culture of road safety from a young age. The Chota Cop project aligns perfectly with our vision for responsible citizenship, where children play a pivotal role in shaping road safety norms.”
Chota Cop, initiated by Young Indians in 2018, is a unique learning and awareness program designed to engage children in understanding and implementing basic road safety rules.
The program utilises an innovative report card format, empowering children with Road Safety Rules by providing them with essential knowledge about road safety regulations, tagging them as Chota Cop of the House by recognising and celebrating their role as ambassadors of road safety. This will also engage children in monitoring driving patterns of parents and influencing the driving behaviours of their parents.
Gaurav Upadhyay, expressed his eagerness, saying, “The ‘Chota Cop’ project is a testament to our collective efforts towards creating a safer road environment. Empowering children as ambassadors of road safety will undoubtedly contribute to building a better tomorrow.”
The collaboration between the Lead Agency on Road Safety and Young Indians, Guwahati Vertical, represents a significant stride in promoting road safety awareness and instilling responsible behaviours from an early age.
Young Indians, an integral part of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), established in 2002, has been at the forefront of fostering the dreams of a developed nation among the youth.
The MoU sets the groundwork for a collaborative effort to leverage the skills, knowledge, and assets of both the organisation for mutual benefit. The joint project, “Chota Cop,” aims to instill awareness about road safety among school children in Guwahati, Assam.
Expressing gratitude VinilTodi, Chair Road Safety Vertical, Yi Guwahati chapter stated “It’s proud moment for Yi Guwahati chapter to be associated with Govt. of Assam and to join hands to promote road safety initiative among school students”
