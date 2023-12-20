Guwahati: In a thwarted attempt to cross the Indo-Bangladesh international border, the Border Security Force (BSF) shot down three suspected cattle smugglers in the Hatibandha Upazila area of Lalmonirhat District on December 16.

The confrontation occurred when the suspected cattle smugglers endeavored to breach the international barbed wire fence adjacent to the Daikhawa BOP camp in the Hatibandha Upazila area, aiming to enter India. In response, the BSF opened fire on the suspects from the Indian geographical distribution.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The wounded individuals were identified as Rony Mia, a 21-year-old son of Harun Mia from the Daikhawa Azim Bazar area; Sujon, a 21-year-old from the Gendikuri area; and Hakim Mia, a 35-year-old from the Hatibandha Upazila region’s Gendikuri Bilupta Meet Mahal area, son of Asir Uddin.

According to Lance Nayek Md Bashir Ullah of the Daikhawa BOP camp of Lalmonirhat Battalion (15 BGB), a group of Bangladeshi smugglers attempted to breach the barbed wire fence in dense fog at the Bannigara area, 150 yards from border pillar 901 in the Daikhawa BOP area.

The Indian Baramaricha BSF camp patrol unit, located in the Coochbehar district of West Bengal near Assam’s Dhubri district, fired six or seven shots in the direction of the suspects. The gunfire wounded one of the smugglers in the hand and two in their legs, while the others managed to escape.

Lance Nayek Md Bashir Ullah informed that two of the injured smugglers were admitted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital, while the third is receiving treatment at an alternative location.

Also Read | Assam: ‘Chota cop’ project launched to promote road safety

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









