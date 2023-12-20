Guwahati: In a thwarted attempt to cross the Indo-Bangladesh international border, the Border Security Force (BSF) shot down three suspected cattle smugglers in the Hatibandha Upazila area of Lalmonirhat District on December 16.
The confrontation occurred when the suspected cattle smugglers endeavored to breach the international barbed wire fence adjacent to the Daikhawa BOP camp in the Hatibandha Upazila area, aiming to enter India. In response, the BSF opened fire on the suspects from the Indian geographical distribution.
The wounded individuals were identified as Rony Mia, a 21-year-old son of Harun Mia from the Daikhawa Azim Bazar area; Sujon, a 21-year-old from the Gendikuri area; and Hakim Mia, a 35-year-old from the Hatibandha Upazila region’s Gendikuri Bilupta Meet Mahal area, son of Asir Uddin.
According to Lance Nayek Md Bashir Ullah of the Daikhawa BOP camp of Lalmonirhat Battalion (15 BGB), a group of Bangladeshi smugglers attempted to breach the barbed wire fence in dense fog at the Bannigara area, 150 yards from border pillar 901 in the Daikhawa BOP area.
The Indian Baramaricha BSF camp patrol unit, located in the Coochbehar district of West Bengal near Assam’s Dhubri district, fired six or seven shots in the direction of the suspects. The gunfire wounded one of the smugglers in the hand and two in their legs, while the others managed to escape.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Lance Nayek Md Bashir Ullah informed that two of the injured smugglers were admitted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital, while the third is receiving treatment at an alternative location.
Also Read | Assam: ‘Chota cop’ project launched to promote road safety
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam: BSF foils cattle smuggling attempt, shoots three suspects
- Shillong Teer Result today: Check winners of Shillong Teer for December 20
- Khanapara Teer Result today: Winners of Khanapara Teer December 20
- Tripura anti-Christian rally a part of BJP’s strategy: Manik Sarkar
- IIM Shillong concludes 26th SOM 2023 conference
- Bodies of 87 Kuki-Zo people laid to rest in Churachandpur amid tight security