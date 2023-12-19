Assam: BJP, Cong name candidates for North Cachar Hill polls

Guwahati: Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition Congress in Assam on Tuesday declared the names of candidates for the 13th North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) elections in Dima Hasao district.

The Assam State Election Commission (ASEC) had, on December 12, announced January 8, 2024, as the voting day for elections to 28 constituencies of the autonomous council in the hill district.

The list of 28 names was announced by Assam minister Ajanta Neog on behalf of the state BJP president at a media conference. The candidates include Donpainon Thaosen (Haflong constituency); Flaming Rupsi Shyla (Jatinga); Ngulminlal Leinthang (Borail); Probita Jahari (Mahur); Zosumthang Hmar (Jinam); Noah Daime (Hangrum); Paudamming Nriame (Laisong); Pronath Rajiung (Daotuhaja); Manjoy Langthasa (Maibang East); Mohet Hojai (Maibang West); Ratan Jarambusa (Kalachand); Biswajit Daulagupu (Wajao); Projith Hojai (Hajadisa); Dhriti Thaosen (Langting); Niranjan Hojai (Hatikhali); Rupali Langthasa (Diyungbra); Samsing Engti (Garampani); Lalremsiama Darnei (Khartong); Debolal Gorlosa (Dehangi); Nojit Kemprai (Gunjung); Devojit Bathari (Hadingma); Namrang Zeme (Dihamlai); Amendu Hojai (Harangajao); Monjit Naiding (Hamri); Ngamrothang Hmar (Lower Khartong); Suanthangjem Hrangkhol (Dolong); Samuel Changsang (Digar) and Ranu Langthasa (Semkhor).

Earlier, leaders of the saffron party held a meeting in regard to the party’s campaign for the elections and finalised the candidates.

“Today, along with my colleagues, deliberated on the contours of the campaign and finalised candidates for the upcoming Dima Hasao (North Cachar) Autonomous Council elections,” Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who chaired the meeting, posted on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter).

Likewise, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) also announced the list of 28 INC (Indian National Congress) for the NCHAC elections.

Assam PCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah approved the list of INC candidates which include Mayanon Kemprai (Haflong); Rivia Siangshai (Jatinga); Tanggoulien Singsom (Barail); Pilpilika Langthasa (Mahur); Lalsangkam Harangate (Jinam); Ilamhuing Daime (Hangrum); Haijerang Nriame (Laisong); Samarjit Haflongbar (Dautuhaja); Taposh Thaosen (Maibang East); Dhiraj Langthasa (Maibang West); Aripom Bodo (Kalachand); Kalpana Hojai (Wajao); Ropinath Sengyung (Hajadisa); Rajmohan Ardao (Langting); Dibesh Langthasa (Hatikhali); Joykanto Kemprai (Diyungmukh); Rahul Teron (Garampani); Laljoshua Biate (Khartong); Kome Kemprai (Dehangi); Joython Longmailai (Gunjung);.Dipali Hapila (Hadingma); Ibuing Kuame (Dihamlai); Popil Hojai (Harangajao); Dongthar Thaosen (Hamri); Laltlansang Khawbung (Lower Khartong); Sonam Lama (Dolong); Liengajao Singson (Digar) and Pitush Langthasa (Semkhor).

As many as 141124 voters, 70485 male and 70639 female, are eligible to cast their votes in the polls. The number of voters has increased by 15.45 per cent from the council polls in 2019.

The date of counting of votes has been fixed from 8am on January 12, 2024 till the completion of the counting process and the results will be declared on the same day.

The last date for filing of nominations by candidates for all the constituencies of the council has been fixed between 11am and 3pm on December 21, 2023, while the last day for scrutiny of nominations has been fixed on December 22, 2023.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is December 22 (till the time of preparation of valid nominations) and the list of validly nominated candidates will be published on the same day.

In case there is a requirement of repolling, it will be held between 8am and 4pm on January 10, 2024.

The photo electoral rolls already published on November 10, 2023 will be used for the election. Electoral photo identity card shall be the main document for identification of a voter.

With the announcement of the election date on December 12, the Model Code of Conduct had come into force with immediate effect in the NCHAC areas.

Notably, the NC Hills Autonomous Council operates under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India.

