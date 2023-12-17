Flagship cultural events or festivals of a country or state invariably have a positive ripple effect on the overall cultural, social and commercial ecosystems. Accruing to this spirit, the first edition of Assam LitArt Fest, scheduled on February 17 and 18 next year) envisages providing a fillip to a plethora of homegrown businesses in our state. Assam LitArt Fest essentially and fundamentally is all about promoting the literature, filmmaking, music, arts and crafts of the state. However, we in the capacity of the organisers, are also offering a fair section on the grounds of the Fest (at the Royal Global University premises) wherein homegrown or local businesses of the state and other companies doing business in the state can exhibit and sell their wares and engage in branding and promotional activities.

It shall be an understatement to say that exhibition opportunities are a veritable boon for products and services. The ever-evolving and often overwhelming digital marketing world can frequently make brand owners underestimate the power of physical connection with the consumer base.

Well, it is certainly untrue that exhibitions and exclusively curated trade festivals are not relevant anymore.

Exhibitions are popular among smart and ambitious brand owners. Despite the ease of remote digital marketing, strategic business decision-makers are well aware of the fact that exhibition spaces at reputed festivals, events and expos can translate to game-changing opportunities for their products and services. They also understand the fact that the digital world is not ‘anti physical stalls or exhibitions’ and does not connote a replacement for the real world. On the contrary digital and physical spaces complement each other’s existence and build a robust and comprehensive ecosystem for businesses.

Here are a few perks that physical exhibitions bring to a business:

1. Definite Sales: Direct sales is the first and foremost aim of any business when it participates in an exhibition or a festival’s carnival section. Over 82% of exhibition attendees have buying authority, which means that exhibitions offer a great chance to close deals with people (who are ready to buy on the spot) and capture leads that can transform into sales in the near future.

2 Lead generations: This is a very effective byproduct of participating in a fair or exhibition as the amount of data (in terms of the right consumer base) which gets collected is fairly colossal and convincing.

3. Face-to-face interaction with consumers: This is perhaps one of the biggest advantages for any business as exhibitions lend the opportunity to interact with one’s specific clientele and understand their expectations. Receiving feedback and understanding the unique or typical demand pulls and patterns is also easily feasible. These insights are key to enhancing the products and services. Moreover, the brand owners also get a better idea in terms of personalising the look and feel of their products and services to attract the target or potential audiences and retain the existing consumers.

4. Impactful Brand Awareness: Securing a space at a reputed festival or event is a great way to make a name for the brand in the industry and let everyone know that the brand/company is important enough to have its presence along with other stellar brands and its competing brands. Moreover, additional brand awareness is also created through the media coverage of the event or festival.

5. Access to a significant number of receptive consumers: Almost everyone attending a festival or expo has some active or at least latent interest in seeing, exploring and buying the products and subscribing to the services displayed in the exhibition. Hence the brands get direct access to a fairly receptive client pool. Festivals, events and expos therefore are the perfect places for the exhibitors to establish the brand and strengthen its position in their respective domains. Particularly such places augur well for re-launches (albeit modifications and improvisations) of existing products and services. Through exhibition spaces, the uniqueness of a brand’s products/services can also be reiterated as such spaces are very visual and interactive.

6. Strengthening brand credibility through collaboration: The fundamental mantra to expand a business is having a strong supply chain. Whether it is a product-based or a service-based business, the crucial factors for making a profitable margin are quality, right costing and availability of products and resources. Exhibitors of similar products and services are not necessarily rivals- surprisingly some of them can have great potential for a profitable and productive collaboration. Participation in such events can hence also be a strong and clear opportunity to meet other businesses and collaborate for better and faster business growth.

To know more about the exhibition and selling space at Assam LitArt Fest the brand owners must get in touch with the organisers at assamlitartfest@gmail.com.

The author is Co Founder and Joint Director of Assam LitArt Fest

