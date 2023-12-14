Assam: ‘Under the Sal Tree’ theatre festival to start from December 15

Guwahati: As it approaches its silver jubilee next year, Badungduppa Kalakendra in Rampur, Goalpara district, Assam, invites theatre, art, and culture enthusiasts to join the 14th edition of the ‘Under the Sal Tree’ festival starting December 15.

‘Under the Sal Tree’ is a continuation of the theatrical revolution initiated by the late founder Sukracharjya Rabha. In past editions, the event has welcomed participation from theatre groups hailing from diverse regions such as South Korea, Brazil, Poland, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

Scheduled for December 15, 16, and 17, this internationally acclaimed festival is renowned for its eco-friendly setup amidst Sal tree plantations. Operating in entirely natural settings, the festival eschews artificial devices, including microphones, relying solely on bamboo and straw for constructing stages and seating arrangements.

Over the three days of the theatre festival, five plays will unfold, featuring a diverse range of languages and cultural influences.

On the inaugural day, December 15, ‘Madaiah Muchi,’ a Rabha language play directed by Sukracharjya Rabha, will grace the stage. In the afternoon, ‘Srijon Hobe Kabe,’ a Bengali play by Bidyutjit Chakraborty, will be staged by Kalabhumi, Agartala.

December 16 will showcase ‘Pala Kuntala,’ a Bengali play from West Bengal, and ‘Ratnakar,’ an Assamese play by Purbaranga, Guwahati. December 17 will feature ‘Charandas Chor,’ a Chhattisgarhi and Hindi play by Naya Theatre, Bhopal, directed by Habib Tanvir. Each evening will conclude with discussions around a bonfire.

In a statement, Badungduppa Kalakendra’s President Cheena Rabha and Secretary Lakhikanta Rabha extend an enthusiastic invitation to theatre, art, and culture lovers to join the 14th edition of this unique festival.

