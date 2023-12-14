Assam: Deforestation, illegal excavation concern Boko residents

Boko: Illegal activities by certain land mafia groups have instilled fear within the vigilant community in the Boko area.

The expansion of National Highway 17 is currently underway in this region. Numerous precious and rare trees have already been felled in the name of this development. Meanwhile, concerned members of the Boko community are seeking assurances from the state government regarding alternative measures after the loss of these valuable trees.

To widen the road, soil is needed, and regulations mandate extracting it from privately owned land with proper documentation. However, reports from villagers suggest that the land mafia is using excavators to illegally take soil from government reserve and forest lands. Anonymous sources assert that significant amounts of soil from South Pukhuripara village, Bondapara Forest Range, have been used in a highway extension project, causing revenue loss for the state government and environmental damage disguised as development.

The widening and improvement of NH 17 from Dhupdhara Sahar (Goalpara district) to Milmilia Reserve Forest (before Chaygaon Market in Kamrup district) on EPC mode (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) have been carried out by M/s Anil-Sailaja (Joint Venture).

Despite these issues, the local community is hesitant to confront the land mafias, citing their influence and financial power, which makes them capable of anything. This fear extends to the state forest department, which may be reluctant to take action against them. Additionally, concerns are raised about the potential dangers posed by deep pond-like canals created during the construction process, posing risks to both animals and humans.

Upon inquiry with the Boko Revenue Circle Office, the Assistant of Land Record (ALR or Lotmandal) of the village, Arjen Rabha, categorically denied granting any permission for soil cutting, stating that the concerned area falls under the jurisdiction of the forest department. Revenue Circle Officer Dibash Bodoloi echoed the same sentiment, revealing the absence of joint surveys by revenue and forest department officials in the mentioned area prior to soil cutting.

The in-charge of the Bondapara Forest Range, Utpal Barman, claimed ignorance about the illegal excavation of forest land in his area, attributing it to a shortage of staff. He emphasised their focus on tree cutting along the highway for extension.

In response to these allegations, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of West Kamrup, Dimpy Bora, assured a thorough investigation and pledged necessary legal action if any wrongdoing is found.

