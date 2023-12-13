Gauhati HC grants bail to accused in narcotics case

Guwahati: An accused arrested in connection with a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act), has been granted bail by Gauhati High Court, which considered there was “no plausible ground to believe that he was guilty of the offence under Section 29 of the NDPS Act, 1985.”

Allowing the plea of the petitioner-accused, a single-judge bench of the High Court observed, “This Court is of the view that alongside the embargo placed in Section 37 of the NDPS Act, 1985, the ground of undue delay in trial can also be a ground for granting bail inasmuch as the Court is to come to the satisfaction that there is no likelihood of completion of trial in the near future.”

“Thus, such a ground of inordinate delay, in the considered opinion of this Court, shall depend on the facts of each case and the cause of delay is also required to be noted down,” the bench headed by Justice Arun Dev Choudhury observed in the case, “Anil Malakar versus The State of Assam.”

It may be mentioned that according to the prosecution case, 29.030 kg of ganja was recovered from the Agartala Deodhar Express on 13th November 2022, even as no accused suspect was found at the place of occurrence.

The petitioner was implicated based on statements from two witnesses recorded under Section 161 of the Criminal Procedure Code (Cr.P.C). The petitioner was arrested six months after the filing of the First Information Report (FIR), and the alleged contraband was discovered in a train.

The chargesheet was filed on 31st May 2023; charges under Section 20(C) of the NDPS Act were framed by the learned trial Court on 13th September 2023.

“A confessional statement recorded under Section 67 of the NDPS Act, 1985, will remain inadmissible in the trial of an offence under the NDPS Act, and therefore, such a statement, more particularly on the basis of the confessional statement/voluntary statement of the co-accused, cannot be a ground to have a reasonable belief that the accused is guilty of the offence,” the court said.

“This Court is of the view that the petitioner has been able to make out a prima facie case that there is no plausible ground to believe that the petitioner is guilty of any offence under Section 29 of the NDPS Act, 1985,” it said.

The counsel appearing for the petitioner submitted before the court that such a statement shall remain inadmissible even at the stage of consideration of bail.

On the other hand, the additional public prosecutor relied upon the judgment of the apex court in the case, Narcotics Control Bureau v. Mohit Agarwal, wherein it has been argued that without arriving at a satisfaction as contemplated under Section 37 of NDPS Act, an accused cannot be enlarged on bail only on the ground of long incarceration.

