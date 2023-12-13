Chandubi Lake emerging as tourist hub amid environmental concerns

Chandubi: The renowned Chandubi Lake, once a picnic spot, has transformed into a prominent tourist destination in the Palashbari Constituency within Assam’s Kamrup District. Nestled on the outskirts of Guwahati, this serene lake offers breathtaking views and is located beneath the jurisdiction of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC), accessible through National Highway 17, about 64 kilometres from Guwahati.

Situated at the base of the Garo hills, surrounded by the lush landscapes of Assam and Meghalaya, Chandubi is a natural wonder, embraced by deep forests and quaint villages, making it an ideal spot for sightseeing and picnics. The lake, formed in 1897 due to an earthquake, also becomes a haven for migratory birds during the winter.

Over time, Chandubi Lake has evolved from a day-trip destination to a place where tourists from around the world express interest in staying overnight to savour its beauty. Several resorts, including Chandubi Jungle Camp, Lake View Homestay, Eco Camp, and others, including the Assam Tourist Lodge, have been established across the island.

Kaushik Das, Co-founder of Chandubi Jungle Camp, shared that around 2,000 visitors from various parts of the world come to experience Chandubi Lake annually. He mentioned, “There are accommodations for overnight stays, such as Chandubi Jungle Camp, Lake View Homestay, Eco Camp, and other homestays, including the Assam Tourist Lodge. Around 8,000-10,000 people stay overnight at Chandubi Lake throughout the year.”

Tourism development officer Danny Gam, who served in Chandubi for over six years, emphasised the drying up of the lake due to multiple factors and called for a collaborative effort between the government of Assam and the forest department to address this issue.

Danny Gam stated, “With the state government’s assistance, we have welcomed many YouTube vloggers to promote the lake and provided leaflets and road signs for easy access. We celebrate World Tourism Day every year in different villages near Chandubi Lake to garner local support for attracting tourists.”

Chandubi Lake has inspired poets with its natural beauty, and it has become a focal point during the Chandubi festival in the first week of January. Organised by the All Rabha Students Union, RHAC, Assam State Tourism Department, and the local public, the festival showcases traditional dances and offers local foods, drawing thousands of spectators.

Environmentally conscious individuals and locals have raised concerns about recent changes in the lake, such as water drying up, urging the state government to investigate and find a solution.

Visitors to Chandubi Lake expressed diverse opinions, with some suggesting the development of lodging facilities, while others proposed branding locally made liquors and beers for economic benefits. Some advocated for the creation of houseboats as a tourist attraction, akin to Dal Lake in Kashmir and other locations in Kerala.

Meanwhile, the people of Chandubi sought financial assistance from the government to construct traditional houses for homestays, fostering economic prosperity in the region.

