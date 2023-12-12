North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council election dates announced

Guwahati: The Election Commission on Tuesday announced the election dates for the 28 assembly constituencies of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC). The NCHAC elections are scheduled for January 8. Polling will commence at 8 am and conclude at 4 pm.

According to the State Election Commission, the deadline for the submission of nomination papers is December 21, 2023, and the last date for the withdrawal of candidature is December 22, 2023.

The vote counting for the elections will take place on January 12, 2024.

In 2019, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious in 19 out of the 28 seats in the NCHAC. The Indian National Congress (INC) secured 2 seats, specifically in the heavily populated constituencies of Haflong and Garampani, while the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) secured 1 seat. The remaining seats were claimed by independent candidates backed by the BJP. Subsequently, a member from AGP and 1 from INC defected to the saffron party.

