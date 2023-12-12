Assam inks pact with Bengaluru-based biotech hub for public healthcare

Guwahati: As part of a three-year initiative to enhance Assam’s public health system, C-CAMP, a biotech innovation hub in Bengaluru and the Assam government’s Medical Education and Research Department signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The agreement aims to improve technology adoption, upgrade infrastructure, and enhance capacity among healthcare practitioners.

The MoU was signed in Guwahati on Monday by C-CAMP director and CEO, Dr Taslimarif Saiyed and Siddharth Singh, commissioner and secretary, Medical Education and Research Department on behalf of the Assam government in the presence of the state health minister Keshab Mahanta.

“From COVID times, C-CAMP has contributed and supported us to strengthen public health infrastructure. With this MoU, the Assam government and C-CAMP have reaffirmed commitment to the health sector. We look forward to initiating critical projects in health like retinopathy of prematurity,” health minister Mahanta said.

Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta with officials during the MoU-signing ceremony at Janata Bhawan, Guwahati on Monday.

C-CAMP director Dr Saiyed thanked the Assam government for working extensively with the centre in bringing state-of-the-art healthcare technology to the people. “This collaboration with the Department of Medical Education & Research will create impact by fostering meaningful connections between the innovation ecosystem and clinicians and caregivers in the field. This can change the game for technology adoption to impact public health delivery and accessibility in the state of Assam,” he said.

Notably, C-CAMP has implemented three key healthcare programmes in Assam with funding support from national and international philanthropic organisations targeting important areas such as maternal and child healthcare, hospital infrastructure facility and immunisation including COVID-19 drives.

Sources said that 307 units of limited-resource, respiratory support technology have been implemented, to cover 100 percent infrastructure requirement for newborn and paediatric critical care to all district hospitals and medical colleges in Assam.

A second project deployed 200 electronic temperature-regulated active vaccine carriers across 12 districts to strengthen last-mile cold chain facilities for routine immunisation and COVID-19 vaccination.

C-CAMP has also set up an oxygen-supported 54-bed augmented hospital facility at Uluoni CHC in Nagaon district.

Dr Saiyed indicated that the immediate action point for the collaboration would be to intensify efforts in the projects implemented in Assam and align more emerging solutions with needs on the ground.

“In the pipeline is a project to improve early screening and detection in retinopathy of prematurity, a common eye disease affecting premature babies and newborns through context-specific innovative health solutions,” he said.

In his address, Siddharth Singh, commissioner, Medical Education and Research Department, said the department has made progress in strengthening medical education and healthcare in Assam.

“With this partnership, we hope to identify solutions for scaling and strengthening our various ambitious healthcare initiatives in areas like non-communicable disease screening, especially cancer screening with technological interventions,” he said.

