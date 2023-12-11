Assam: Hailakandi resident killed in Bengaluru road accident

Silchar: A 37-year-old man from Assam’s Hailakandi district was killed in a road mishap in Karnataka’s Bengaluru on Sunday.

The deceased, Misbahul Rahman Mazumder, hailed from Dekajurai village (Chandipur gaon panchayat) under the Algapur assembly constituency in Hailakandi district, about 34km from Silchar town.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

As per information obtained from Misbahul’s family members and other sources, Misbahul had gone to Bengaluru around three months ago in search of a job to earn money and help his financially weak family and started working as a security guard at a private company. The accident took place around 5 on Sunday morning when Misbahul, who was going to a market, was hit by a speeding vehicle, killing him on the spot.

Onlookers informed about the matter to the local police, following which police reached the spot and sent the body to a hospital for post-mortem.

Algapur AIUDF MLA Nijam Uddin Choudhury, who was in Guwahati (when the news reached Misbahul’s village on Sunday), sent his son to the deceased’s house on his behalf to be with him in their tough time. Nijam communicated with the family members over the phone and assured them of all the expenses needed to bring Misbahul’s dead body back. Local people thanked the MLA for his initiative and appealed to him to try to get the deceased’s family some compensation.

EastMojo tried contacting the MLA over the phone, but he did not respond to calls. No one from the deceased’s family was available for comments.

Misbahul is survived by his wife and two children.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Assam: NRL GM Diganta Changmai arrested for leaking classified info

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









