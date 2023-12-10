180 ‘One Station One Product’ outlets showcase indigenous products

Maligaon: One Station One Product (OSOP) outlets are operating across N. F. Railway, transforming stations into vibrant hubs for local products. These outlets, present at 133 railway stations, empower artisans and provide financial security to vendors’ families.
Passengers can discover diverse local handicrafts, handloom, and handmade artifacts at 180 OSOP outlets.
With 739 beneficiaries benefiting in the N.F. Railway region, the scheme has made its mark, showcasing Assamese pitha, traditional attire, and various locally manufactured treasures.
Nationally, OSOP covers 1037 stations with 1134 outlets, benefiting 39,847 individuals, contributing to the #Vocal4Local mission.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Also Read | LPG transporters suspend indefinite strike, cooking gas supply to continue
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Can stamps raise awareness about Indian vultures? Study says yes
- 180 ‘One Station One Product’ outlets showcase indigenous products
- Unprecedented drought in the Amazon threatens to release huge stores of carbon
- Arunachal: Collective efforts needed for sustainable power, says Dy CM
- What happens after net zero? The impacts will play out for decades
- Manipur: Vatican ambassador to India visits relief camp in Imphal