180 ‘One Station One Product’ outlets showcase indigenous products

Maligaon: One Station One Product (OSOP) outlets are operating across N. F. Railway, transforming stations into vibrant hubs for local products. These outlets, present at 133 railway stations, empower artisans and provide financial security to vendors’ families.

Passengers can discover diverse local handicrafts, handloom, and handmade artifacts at 180 OSOP outlets.

With 739 beneficiaries benefiting in the N.F. Railway region, the scheme has made its mark, showcasing Assamese pitha, traditional attire, and various locally manufactured treasures.

Nationally, OSOP covers 1037 stations with 1134 outlets, benefiting 39,847 individuals, contributing to the #Vocal4Local mission.

