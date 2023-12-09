Assam: Integrated draft electoral roll of Special Summary Revision 2024 published

Guwahati: The integrated draft electoral roll of Special Summary Revision (SSR)-2024 for 126 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Assam, with respect to January 1, 2024, as the qualifying date, has been published.
The number of electors, according to the integrated draft electoral roll of SSR 2024, stands at 2,43,02,460, of which 1,22,12,483 are male voters; 1,20,89,569 are female voters, and 408 voters belong to the third gender.
“This is an overall increase of 1,90,717 electors (0.8 percent) in the state. This is also the first electoral roll after the delimitation,” a statement issued from the office of the chief electoral officer, Assam, said on Friday.
Notably, the photo electoral rolls have been published in all the 28,645 polling stations across the state, and the list has also been shared with all the recognized national and state political parties of Assam.
“The number of polling stations in the state also has increased from 28,205 to 28,645 after delimitation. The gender ratio in the electoral roll is found to be 990 against 1000 male electors, whereas the population gender ratio of the state is 958,” the statement said.
The elector-population (EP) ratio according to the draft electoral roll is 637. The photo coverage in the published electoral roll is 99.59 percent, while the EPIC (electors photo identification card) coverage is 99.99 percent.
“The period for filing claims and objections for the ongoing SSR-2024 has been fixed from December 8, 2023, to January 8, 2024, and the same will be disposed of by January 22, 2024,” it said.
Applicants attaining the age of 18 years as of January 1, 2024, can apply for enrollment of their names in the electoral roll online through the https://voters.eci.gov.in/ portal or Voters Helpline app or can also contact booth level officers (BLOs) of their respective polling stations.
According to the recent guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI), all residents above 17 years of age can also submit advance applications for enrollment considering April 1, July 1, and October 1, 2024, as the qualifying dates. However, such enrollments will be done only when the applicant attains the age of 18 years on the particular qualifying date.
After the disposal of all claims and objections received till the cutoff date, January 8, 2024, the final Electoral Roll for 2024 will be published on February 8, 2024.
The forms received after the cutoff date, January 8, 2024, will be processed during continuous update after publication of the final roll, which will continue from January 9, 2024, and will consider the applications filed till the last date of filing nominations for the ensuing general elections to Lok Sabha.
Noting the fact that the next General Election to Lok Sabha is scheduled to take place in 2024, chief electoral officer, Assam, Anurag Goel, appealed to all prospective electors for the 14 parliamentary constituencies of the state to enroll themselves in the final voters’ list of 2024.
FACT FILE (ASSAM)
- Total number of seats in Lok Sabha: 14
- SC seat in Lok Sabha: 1
- ST seats in Lok Sabha: 2
- Total Legislative Assembly Constituency: 126
- SC seats in Legislative Assembly: 9
- ST seats in Legislative Assembly: 19
- Total Draft Electors: (as of December 8, 2023)
- Male: 1,22,12,483
- Female: 1,20,89,569
- Third Gender: 408
- Total voters: 2,43,02,460
- Last year’s final electors: (As of January 27, 2023)
- Male: 1,21,28,543
- Female: 1,19,82,804
- Third Gender: 396
- Total voters: 2,41,11,743
- Service Voters:
- Male: 63,893
- Female: 1,742
- Total: 65,635
- Total Polling station (present): 28,645 (Urban: 3,561, Rural: 25,084)
- Pre-delimitation: 28,205 (Urban: 3,028, Rural: 25,177)
- Total Polling Station Locations: 18,430 (Urban: 2,075, Rural: 16,355)
- PWD Electors: 1,70,945
- Electors in 18 to 19 years category: 5,51,715
- Electors who are aged over 80 years: 2,95,441
- Population Gender Ratio: 958
- Roll Gender Ratio: 990
- Elector Population Ratio: 637
- Photo coverage: 99.59 percent
- EPIC coverage: 99.99 percent
- Period of claims and objections: December 8, 2023, to January 8, 2024
- Disposal of claims and objections: December 16, 2023, to January 22, 2024
- Final publication: February 8, 2024
- Continuous updation: February 9, 2024, onwards till the last date of filing nominations.
