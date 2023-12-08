NE activist Rituparna joins National Council for Transgender Persons

Guwahati: Rituparna, a queer rights activist and Nguvu Change Leader from Assam, was appointed as the representative for the North-East region to the National Council for Transgender Persons.
In 2020, the Government of India constituted the National Council for Transgender Persons, comprising representatives from various Ministries/Departments, five representatives of transgender community, representatives of NHRC and NCW, representatives of State Governments and UTs and experts representing NGOs.
In the first week of December this year, Rituparna was appointed as the region’s representative to the council.
Other representatives in the council include Kalki Subramaniam (Southern region), Shraddha A Joshi (Western region), Vidya (Eastern region), and Shobha Thakur (Northern region). The Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment serves as the Chairperson (ex-officio), and the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment is the Vice-Chairperson (ex-officio) of the Council.
Post her appointment, Rituparna who is also the founder and director of the Akam Foundation said, “Article 15 of the Indian Constitution promises equality and protection against discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex, place of birth, etc. Despite extensive discussions about LGBTQIA+ inclusion, my community however continues to face discrimination in multiple realms including education and employment. Our primary aim should be to mainstream their concerns, amplify their voices, and create a society where their rights are protected.”
She also pointed out some significant challenges in the composition of the National Council, specifically the absence of transmasculine persons and openly intersex individuals with an intersectional view to identities among the list of members. According to her, this could pose potential barriers to social welfare schemes and may impede the Council’s ability to address the diverse needs of the community.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
In the recent past, Rituparna has emerged as a digital activist after being trained under Nguvu Collective’s “She Creates Change” program and launched an online petition advocating for the establishment of gender-neutral educational spaces in Assam. In her petition #NoMoreHoldingMyPee addressed to Ranoj Pegu, the Minister of Education, Assam, she urges that gender-neutral washrooms should be made a priority.
“The discomfort and misgendering experienced by the transgender community in restroom facilities in educational institutions is contributing to an increase in dropout rates, making it crucial to address this issue promptly. Apart from a more inclusive infrastructure, we also need to bring about a shift in people’s mindsets to comprehend the nuances of gender politics. As a member of the Council, my efforts will be centered on addressing the stigma and prejudice faced by the LGBTQIA+ community and sensitizing people through diverse awareness programs,” she concludes.
Also Read | Assam: Aaranyak exposes college students to eco-tourism in Karbi Anglong
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Research says climate change is causing lizards and other species to evolve
- Singer Taba Chake shares Arunachal to Bollywood journey
- NE activist Rituparna joins National Council for Transgender Persons
- Meghalaya: Extra 1.4 acre marked for Harijan colony relocation
- Donation demands forced MoRTH office out of Arunachal: Ministry
- Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival unveils exciting lineup for 8th edition