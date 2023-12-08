Guwahati: In the Northeast, only a handful of film festivals have grown bigger and better with each edition, while staying true to their original goals. The Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival (BVFF) stands out as one such example. Over the years, the mission of BVFF has remained unchanged – promoting meaningful cinema and providing a platform for Northeast Indian filmmakers to showcase their talents and inspire future generations.

Organised first in 2013, the BVFF arose from a recognised need for a local festival catering to the needs of filmmakers from Northeast India.

Throughout its development, it has consistently expanded and transformed, culminating in its 8th edition as of 2023.

The 8th edition of the Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival (BVFF) is scheduled to be held from December 14 to 17, 2023 at the Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio Campus in Guwahati.

Talking about the initial motivation for organising the festival, Tanushree Hazarika, Festival Director, BVFF, said, “We felt there was a lack of film festivals in the region dedicated to showcasing the talent of Northeast Indian filmmakers and at the same time involve people from the industry, and hence, we embarked on this mission to bridge the gap. From its inception, the festival has prioritised involving industry professionals to provide aspiring filmmakers with invaluable exposure and promote their work. This dedication to foster a vibrant community while also promoting the region’s creative spirit continues to remain a key objective of the festival.”

With seven editions so far, the BVFF has been successful in creating a platform for collaboration and exchange between filmmakers from Northeast India and across the country while also highlighting the region’s rich cultural heritage and natural beauty through films.

The BVFF also boasts of a decorated list of previous guests which includes filmmakers and actors like Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Anusha Rizvi, Farhan Akhtar, Rahul Bose, Anurag Kashyap, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha Paul, Rajkumar Hirani, Imtiaz Ali, Prakash Jha, Vishal Bhardwaj, Nagesh Kukunoor, Boman Irani, Sobhita Dhulipala, Paoli Dam, Gauri Shinde, Shoojit Sircar, Kunal Kapoor and many more.

Organising a multi-day film festival with back-to-back screenings, interactive sessions, workshops, and master-classes is a huge undertaking which demands substantial investments in time, energy, and resources.

“There were quite a few challenges for the initial editions. From accessing films to raising funds, and building a network, there were constant hurdles. However, the team’s commitment paved the way for overcoming these obstacles. And this success has significantly simplified processes like film acquisition and industry collaborations for our future editions,” added Hazarika.

The very fact that this festival has successfully navigated numerous challenges to achieve this feat stands as a testament to its remarkable success. But unfortunately, the Covid-19 pandemic forced the festival to take an unplanned break for three consecutive years. This unexpected interruption presented a significant challenge to the organisers and the festival itself.

“The three-year break did stand as a challenge for us. Fundraising, team rebuilding, and regaining momentum were daunting tasks. But we were determined to return bigger and better than ever. And now we have also selected Jyoti Chitraban, the hub of filmmaking in Assam, as the venue for the upcoming edition to keep us connected to the region’s cinematic core,” Hazarika said.

This year, the festival highlights significant expansions, offering an even richer and more diverse experience for attendees. With the addition of a dedicated screen for short and documentary films, the festival will showcase almost 30 films across four days, simultaneously with the feature film screenings.

Additionally, renowned industry professionals like Prakash Jha, Krishna DK, and Ketki Pandit will be conducting masterclasses, providing invaluable insights and inspiration for aspiring filmmakers.

And then, in collaboration with the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune, Dr. Milind Damle will be leading an ‘Introduction to Filmmaking’ workshop, further enriching the program’s educational offerings.

“And for the projection of films we are going with DCP projection, which is provided by Scrabble, and high standards are also maintained for the documentary and short film screenings. This ensures both audience enjoyment and filmmaker satisfaction, knowing their work is being presented with quality standards,” said filmmaker Samujjal Kashyap, the Technical Director of BVFF.

The short film competition has always been a special part of the Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival. During a time when few competitions existed for short films in the Northeast, the BVFF competition stood alone, propelling many talented individuals towards successful careers in the independent filmmaking scene of Northeast India.

The previous winners of the short film competition include Maharshi Tuhin Kashyap, Dominic Sangma, Romi Meitei, Tarunabh Dutta, and Tribeny Rai, among others. And for the eighth edition this year, the competition has been extended to feature films, offering even more opportunities for filmmakers.

In another landmark initiative, the Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival has also partnered with Amazon Prime Video, offering filmmakers a unique opportunity to pitch their film or web series directly to the popular online streaming platform. This groundbreaking collaboration will grant local filmmakers direct access to Amazon Prime Video executives, potentially opening doors to wider audiences and distribution opportunities.

The 8th edition of the festival will be attended by esteemed personalities such as Tanuja Chandra, Leena Yadav, Adil Hussain, Ronnie Lahiri, Harshad Nalawade, Miransha Naik, Haobam Paban Kumar, and Sanjay Bhutiani, among others.

Among the films that are being planned for screening in the various competition and non-competition sections of the festival are, Footprints on Water directed by Nathalia Syam and starring Adil Hussain in the lead role, Kooki by Pranab J Deka, Jiya by Kenny Basumatary, Jnanada – Reflection of Light & Shade by Bobbeeta Sharma, Mask Art of Majuli by Utpol Barpujari, Nine Hills One Valley by Haobam Paban Kumar and Before Spring by Shrutismriti Changkakoti among others.

The festival aims to showcase these unique stories and perspectives of Northeast India to a national and global audience while contributing to the growth and development of the film industry in Northeast India.

“The Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival plays a very crucial role not only in fostering interaction and collaboration among Northeast Indian filmmakers but also in showcasing their immense talent to a wider audience, including established national-level filmmakers,” said filmmaker Kenny Basumatary, whose movie Jiya is scheduled for screening in the festival.

While acknowledging the scope and importance of the festival, filmmaker Pranab J Deka emphasised its genuine passion for cinema and its commitment to promoting filmmaking talents. “Festivals like this are essential for providing a platform for filmmakers to showcase their work, connect with peers, and learn from established professionals. I’m truly grateful for the efforts undertaken by BVFF,” he added.

