Purabi Dairy introduces prefab milk booths in Assam

Guwahati: Purabi Dairy, Assam’s largest cooperative, is innovating the dairy sector with prefabricated Purabi Milk Booths in strategic locations across the state. The inaugural booth at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital was unveiled on December 6, attended by GMCH Deputy Medical Superintendent Ujjal Sarma, WAMUL MD SB Bose, and Marketing Head SM Hussain.

Ujjal Sarma expressed gratitude for the initiative, anticipating improved access to fresh milk for hospital staff and patients. MD SB Bose highlighted the Assam Dairy Development Plan, planning 18 more booths in Guwahati within 3-6 months, offering employment through franchises.

Earlier, two Purabi Parlours in Panjabari and Changsari were inaugurated, meeting the preferences of the new generation. Purabi Dairy is introducing modern milk booths in various towns, maintaining the cold chain for dairy products under the COFO model. These booths, operational within two days, present a unique business opportunity.

