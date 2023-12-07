Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival unveils exciting lineup for 8th edition

Guwahati: The 8th edition of the Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival (BVFF) is scheduled to take place in Guwahati from December 14-17. Founder Tanushree Hazarika revealed the festival’s lineup, including feature films, documentaries, and short films at the Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio in Kahilipara, Guwahati.

BVFF, curated by a distinguished jury, offers aspiring filmmakers and enthusiasts the chance to engage in discussions and masterclasses with industry professionals. Tanushree Hazarika expressed the festival’s mission to celebrate compelling stories, foster meaningful cinema, and promote Northeast India’s culture and landscapes.

“BVFF is a celebration of stories that ignite hearts and inspire minds. We aim to be a catalyst, fostering meaningful cinema, connecting diverse talents, and promoting the vibrant culture and breathtaking landscapes of Northeast India. We envision a future where Northeast India becomes a thriving hub for filmmaking, contributing effectively to the global cinematic tapestry with its unique stories and perspectives,” said Tanushree Hazarika.

Pallavi Chumki Barua, Programming Director, BVFF, emphasises, “BVFF is not just a film festival; it’s a cinematic odyssey offering an immersive movie-watching experience, engaging interactions with filmmaking personalities, dedicated masterclasses, workshops, and a celebration of the passion for cinema. This year promises a unique experience, igniting the creative spirit of storytelling.”

BVFF has partnered with Amazon Prime Video, providing independent filmmakers a groundbreaking opportunity to pitch directly to the leading OTT platform. This year, over 200 film submissions were received, with a focus on showcasing an immersive cinematic experience, interactions with industry personalities, and workshops.

Esteemed personalities such as Krishna DK, Prakash Jha, Tanuja Chandra, and others will grace the festival. BVFF 2023 will showcase 30 selected films, featuring panel discussions, fireside chats, masterclasses, and a filmmaking workshop in association with the Film and Television Institute of India. The festival’s eminent jury includes figures from the film industry and academia.

“BVFF remains at the forefront of cinematic experience, offering a truly captivating way to enjoy great content,” said Samujjal Kashyap, Technical Director, BVFF.

To enhance the viewing experience, BVFF is committed to presenting films in the DCP format, ensuring quality visuals. The festival has also expanded its screening capacity, offering a balanced platform for various film genres. For event details and registration, visit bvff.in.

