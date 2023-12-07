Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival unveils exciting lineup for 8th edition

Guwahati: The 8th edition of the Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival (BVFF) is scheduled to take place in Guwahati from December 14-17. Founder Tanushree Hazarika revealed the festival’s lineup, including feature films, documentaries, and short films at the Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio in Kahilipara, Guwahati.
BVFF, curated by a distinguished jury, offers aspiring filmmakers and enthusiasts the chance to engage in discussions and masterclasses with industry professionals. Tanushree Hazarika expressed the festival’s mission to celebrate compelling stories, foster meaningful cinema, and promote Northeast India’s culture and landscapes.
“BVFF is a celebration of stories that ignite hearts and inspire minds. We aim to be a catalyst, fostering meaningful cinema, connecting diverse talents, and promoting the vibrant culture and breathtaking landscapes of Northeast India. We envision a future where Northeast India becomes a thriving hub for filmmaking, contributing effectively to the global cinematic tapestry with its unique stories and perspectives,” said Tanushree Hazarika.
Pallavi Chumki Barua, Programming Director, BVFF, emphasises, “BVFF is not just a film festival; it’s a cinematic odyssey offering an immersive movie-watching experience, engaging interactions with filmmaking personalities, dedicated masterclasses, workshops, and a celebration of the passion for cinema. This year promises a unique experience, igniting the creative spirit of storytelling.”
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
BVFF has partnered with Amazon Prime Video, providing independent filmmakers a groundbreaking opportunity to pitch directly to the leading OTT platform. This year, over 200 film submissions were received, with a focus on showcasing an immersive cinematic experience, interactions with industry personalities, and workshops.
Esteemed personalities such as Krishna DK, Prakash Jha, Tanuja Chandra, and others will grace the festival. BVFF 2023 will showcase 30 selected films, featuring panel discussions, fireside chats, masterclasses, and a filmmaking workshop in association with the Film and Television Institute of India. The festival’s eminent jury includes figures from the film industry and academia.
“BVFF remains at the forefront of cinematic experience, offering a truly captivating way to enjoy great content,” said Samujjal Kashyap, Technical Director, BVFF.
To enhance the viewing experience, BVFF is committed to presenting films in the DCP format, ensuring quality visuals. The festival has also expanded its screening capacity, offering a balanced platform for various film genres. For event details and registration, visit bvff.in.
Also Read | ‘The One I Love’: An odd, thought-provoking romantic fantasy film
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival unveils exciting lineup for 8th edition
- Nagaland: Traditional gate-pulling ceremony draws thousands in Kohima
- Cooking gas crisis to hit 4 NE states as transporters go on strike
- Roar from the Himalayas: Tiger spotted in Sikkim at 3,640 metres
- No, video doesn’t show Indian actor and BJP leader Sunny Deol drunk on Mumbai streets
- Manipur: Tangkhul groups condemn assault on 3 youths, demand arrest within 48 hrs